EXCLUSIVE: ‘Boob God’ and 'Real Housewives Of Miami' Surgeon Lenny Hochstein Accused of 'Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Woman' in Explosive New Lawsuit
June 10 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET
The Real Housewives of Miami plastic surgeon Leonard "Lenny" Hochstein has been hit with explosive allegations in a newly filed lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents obtained by us, a woman identified only as Jane Doe filed a complaint against Hochstein in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, accusing the celebrity doctor of drugging and sexually assaulting her during an encounter at his Star Island mansion.
Jane Doe Alleges the Doctor of Drugging and Assaulting Her
The lawsuit, filed on June 5, claims the alleged victim was working as a professional model and was visiting Miami in May 2025 when she attended a party at a Miami Beach nightclub.
In the complaint, Jane Doe alleged she was approached by a younger man who claimed there was an exclusive afterparty taking place at a luxury Star Island estate. Believing she was heading to a glamorous gathering, she agreed to accompany him.
However, according to the filing, there was no party when she arrived.
Instead, the lawsuit alleges only a handful of people were present at Hochstein's residence before the others eventually left, leaving the plaintiff alone with the plastic surgeon.
Lawsuit Details Alleged Bedroom Encounter
The complaint claims Hochstein then gave the woman a tour of the property that ended in his bedroom. Jane Doe alleged she repeatedly told Hochstein she was not interested in having s-- with him and rejected multiple advances.
According to the lawsuit, Hochstein later urged her to stay the night and offered her what he allegedly described as a common sleeping pill after she expressed concerns about sleeping in a stranger’s home.
The plaintiff claims she trusted Hochstein because he repeatedly emphasized that he was a physician and plastic surgeon.
Jane Doe Alleged She Eventually Lost Consciousness
Court documents allege the woman took the pill and began feeling its effects shortly afterward. The complaint claims Hochstein became increasingly aggressive and continued making s--ual advances despite her repeated refusals.
Jane Doe alleges she eventually lost consciousness and blacked out.
The lawsuit states the woman claims she has no memory of what happened until the following morning.
According to the filing, she later realized her underwear had been removed and claims Hochstein told her they had already had s-- the night before.
Jane Doe Is Seeking $50,000 In Damages
The plaintiff further alleged she later attempted to determine what medication she had been given and eventually concluded it was Ambien, a prescription sleep medication.
She claims Hochstein later denied giving her the drug and instead told her it had only been melatonin.
The complaint accuses Hochstein of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Jane Doe alleged she suffered severe emotional trauma, anxiety, panic attacks, depression, and other damages as a result of the alleged incident.
The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000, along with additional relief to be determined by the court.
The bombshell complaint adds to a growing list of legal headaches for "Boob God".
RadarOnline.com previously reported on lawsuits involving the celebrity plastic surgeon, including allegations tied to cosmetic procedures performed at his Miami practice.
Hochstein previously disputed those claims prior to the latest allegations against him.