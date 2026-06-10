EXCLUSIVE: ‘Boob God’ and 'Real Housewives Of Miami' Surgeon Lenny Hochstein Accused of 'Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Woman' in Explosive New Lawsuit

The Real Housewives of Miami plastic surgeon Leonard "Lenny" Hochstein has been hit with explosive allegations in a newly filed lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. According to court documents obtained by us, a woman identified only as Jane Doe filed a complaint against Hochstein in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, accusing the celebrity doctor of drugging and sexually assaulting her during an encounter at his Star Island mansion.

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Jane Doe Alleges the Doctor of Drugging and Assaulting Her

Source: @lennyhochstein/instagram Jane Doe alleged she was approached by a younger man who claimed there was an exclusive afterparty taking place at a luxury Star Island estate.

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The lawsuit, filed on June 5, claims the alleged victim was working as a professional model and was visiting Miami in May 2025 when she attended a party at a Miami Beach nightclub. In the complaint, Jane Doe alleged she was approached by a younger man who claimed there was an exclusive afterparty taking place at a luxury Star Island estate. Believing she was heading to a glamorous gathering, she agreed to accompany him. However, according to the filing, there was no party when she arrived. Instead, the lawsuit alleges only a handful of people were present at Hochstein's residence before the others eventually left, leaving the plaintiff alone with the plastic surgeon.

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Lawsuit Details Alleged Bedroom Encounter

Source: MEGA Hochstein later urged her to stay the night and offered her what he allegedly described as a common sleeping pill after she expressed concerns about sleeping in a stranger’s home.

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The complaint claims Hochstein then gave the woman a tour of the property that ended in his bedroom. Jane Doe alleged she repeatedly told Hochstein she was not interested in having s-- with him and rejected multiple advances. According to the lawsuit, Hochstein later urged her to stay the night and offered her what he allegedly described as a common sleeping pill after she expressed concerns about sleeping in a stranger’s home. The plaintiff claims she trusted Hochstein because he repeatedly emphasized that he was a physician and plastic surgeon.

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Jane Doe Alleged She Eventually Lost Consciousness

Source: @lennyhochstein/instagram Court documents allege the woman took the pill and began feeling its effects shortly afterward.

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Court documents allege the woman took the pill and began feeling its effects shortly afterward. The complaint claims Hochstein became increasingly aggressive and continued making s--ual advances despite her repeated refusals. Jane Doe alleges she eventually lost consciousness and blacked out. The lawsuit states the woman claims she has no memory of what happened until the following morning. According to the filing, she later realized her underwear had been removed and claims Hochstein told her they had already had s-- the night before.

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Jane Doe Is Seeking $50,000 In Damages

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Source: @lennyhochstein/instagram The complaint accuses Hochstein of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.