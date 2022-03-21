'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein's Husband Dr. Leonard Hit With 4th Malpractice Lawsuit

Lisa, 39, and Leonard have been married since 2009 and now share two children together.

During a January 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the reality star mom revealed she and her longtime love have weathered many obstacles throughout their relationship, adding they always end up learning and growing from those experiences.

“I just feel like we’ve been together 14 years,” she said. “We have problems like every other marriage.”

Lisa confirmed they are still going strong with a heartfelt tribute to Leonard on February 14. “Happy Valentines boo bear!” she captioned a PDA snap of them beaming during a date night. “@dr.hochstein Love you so much my king.” He later replied with a red heart emoji.