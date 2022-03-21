'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein's Husband Dr. Leonard Hit With 4th Malpractice Lawsuit
Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein’s husband, Dr. Leonard "Lenny" Hochstein, is facing another malpractice lawsuit after shocking claims made by a former patient, allegations he calls a “sham.”
Patient Maylen Ortega went to the Florida-based plastic surgeon — a.k.a. The Boob God — for a breast augmentation and an abdominoplasty in April 2019, claiming in docs obtained by Page Six that she suffered necrosis and sepsis post-operation because his outpatient care was so poor.
In the newly revealed docs submitted in August 2021, Ortega argued that Leonard, 55, and his medical staff at Med Spa South Florida had “failed to follow the prevailing standard of medical care required of medical professionals,” claiming she noticed that her incisions “began turning purple” just two days after her procedure.
Ortega then allegedly tried to contact the med spa to no avail before checking into a local hospital because she was “in excruciating pain.” Due to her blood supply not being preserved, it caused “necrosis and death of tissue, leading to loss of the entire lower abdominal wall.”
She is now suing for damages in excess of $30,000 and a trial by jury after allegedly suffering “permanent disfigurement, mental anguish, psychological injury, extreme scarring, increased chance for the necessity of further surgery, embarrassment, and humiliation” from the ordeal.
Leonard denies all allegations of wrongdoing in his own filing, which argues that Ortega’s lawsuit should be dismissed, citing the expired date on the case’s statute of limitations as well as other reasons.
Ortega’s lawsuit marks his fourth medical malpractice legal battle, all of which Radar can confirm are still ongoing.
Lisa, 39, and Leonard have been married since 2009 and now share two children together.
During a January 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the reality star mom revealed she and her longtime love have weathered many obstacles throughout their relationship, adding they always end up learning and growing from those experiences.
“I just feel like we’ve been together 14 years,” she said. “We have problems like every other marriage.”
Lisa confirmed they are still going strong with a heartfelt tribute to Leonard on February 14. “Happy Valentines boo bear!” she captioned a PDA snap of them beaming during a date night. “@dr.hochstein Love you so much my king.” He later replied with a red heart emoji.