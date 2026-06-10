EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks Gets Another Gut Punch — Latest Delay in Sexual Assault Lawsuit Has Country King Singing the Blues
June 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Country king Garth Brooks recently suffered a fresh blow in his ongoing efforts to defend himself against a nagging sexual assault lawsuit that was first filed against him in 2024 when a judge declined to expedite his accuser's appeal to an earlier ruling, RadarOnline.com.
Now sources say the ongoing legal saga is weighing on the Friends in Low Places singer and his supportive wife, Trisha Yearwood.
Brooks Faces Ongoing Legal Battle
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brooks' former hairdresser accused him of sexually assaulting her in a suit filed in California under the pseudonym Jane Roe.
The Nashville superstar, 64, has steadfastly denied the woman's allegations. But before Roe had launched her legal action, Garth preemptively filed suit against her in Mississippi as John Doe, using her pseudonym and claiming he was the victim of a "shakedown."
However, once Roe sued Garth in California – citing his real name, Troyal Garth Brooks – he amended his complaint to include her actual name.
In September 2025, a Mississippi judge denied her motion to proceed under a pseudonym.
But the accuser has appealed the decision – and the hitmaker was reportedly shot down when he recently sought to speed up the review.
Yearwood Remains Brooks' Steadfast Support
An insider said: "Garth is desperate for this case to go away. He's exasperated by the fact it's still going and imploring his lawyers to do whatever they can to expedite the process.
"Everyone knows it's far from that simple, though. The accuser deserves the right to have her case heard – if not without being named publicly.
"Garth has no option but to accept this, but he's finding it tough and the most stressful scenario he's ever dealt with his whole life. Trisha has been his total rock since day one. She believes he's totally innocent and is imploring him to be patient and trust the process.
"But it's still like a perennial dark cloud hanging over both their heads, and they're in no mood to kick back or relax until he's in the clear.
"The unfortunate reality, though, is that it'll take many more months for that to happen – possibly even years. And for Garth in the meantime it's like dealing with a living hell."