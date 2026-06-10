EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks Gets Another Gut Punch — Latest Delay in Sexual Assault Lawsuit Has Country King Singing the Blues

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brooks' former hairdresser accused him of sexually assaulting her in a suit filed in California under the pseudonym Jane Roe.

The Nashville superstar, 64, has steadfastly denied the woman's allegations. But before Roe had launched her legal action, Garth preemptively filed suit against her in Mississippi as John Doe, using her pseudonym and claiming he was the victim of a "shakedown."

However, once Roe sued Garth in California – citing his real name, Troyal Garth Brooks – he amended his complaint to include her actual name.

In September 2025, a Mississippi judge denied her motion to proceed under a pseudonym.

But the accuser has appealed the decision – and the hitmaker was reportedly shot down when he recently sought to speed up the review.