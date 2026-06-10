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EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks Gets Another Gut Punch — Latest Delay in Sexual Assault Lawsuit Has Country King Singing the Blues

garth brooks new delay ongoing sex suit battle
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks faces another delay in his ongoing sex suit battle, adding to legal pressure.

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June 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Country king Garth Brooks recently suffered a fresh blow in his ongoing efforts to defend himself against a nagging sexual assault lawsuit that was first filed against him in 2024 when a judge declined to expedite his accuser's appeal to an earlier ruling, RadarOnline.com.

Now sources say the ongoing legal saga is weighing on the Friends in Low Places singer and his supportive wife, Trisha Yearwood.

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Brooks Faces Ongoing Legal Battle

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Garth Brooks' accuser is appealing a Mississippi ruling that denied her request to proceed under a pseudonym in the case against the singer.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Garth Brooks' accuser is appealing a Mississippi ruling that denied her request to proceed under a pseudonym in the case against the singer.

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As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brooks' former hairdresser accused him of sexually assaulting her in a suit filed in California under the pseudonym Jane Roe.

The Nashville superstar, 64, has steadfastly denied the woman's allegations. But before Roe had launched her legal action, Garth preemptively filed suit against her in Mississippi as John Doe, using her pseudonym and claiming he was the victim of a "shakedown."

However, once Roe sued Garth in California – citing his real name, Troyal Garth Brooks – he amended his complaint to include her actual name.

In September 2025, a Mississippi judge denied her motion to proceed under a pseudonym.

But the accuser has appealed the decision – and the hitmaker was reportedly shot down when he recently sought to speed up the review.

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Yearwood Remains Brooks' Steadfast Support

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An insider said Trisha Yearwood has remained supportive of Brooks throughout the ongoing legal proceedings.
Source: Mobley / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

An insider said Trisha Yearwood has remained supportive of Brooks throughout the ongoing legal proceedings.

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An insider said: "Garth is desperate for this case to go away. He's exasperated by the fact it's still going and imploring his lawyers to do whatever they can to expedite the process.

"Everyone knows it's far from that simple, though. The accuser deserves the right to have her case heard – if not without being named publicly.

"Garth has no option but to accept this, but he's finding it tough and the most stressful scenario he's ever dealt with his whole life. Trisha has been his total rock since day one. She believes he's totally innocent and is imploring him to be patient and trust the process.

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Sources said Brooks is frustrated by the pace of the legal process and wants the case resolved as soon as possible.
Source: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Sources said Brooks is frustrated by the pace of the legal process and wants the case resolved as soon as possible.

"But it's still like a perennial dark cloud hanging over both their heads, and they're in no mood to kick back or relax until he's in the clear.

"The unfortunate reality, though, is that it'll take many more months for that to happen – possibly even years. And for Garth in the meantime it's like dealing with a living hell."

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