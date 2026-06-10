Celebrities Fall in Love With Mopeds

For generations, celebrities have been associated with luxury cars, exotic supercars, and chauffeur-driven vehicles. Yet in recent years, a different form of transport has been capturing the attention of the rich and famous: the humble moped. From Hollywood actors to music stars and fashion icons, an increasing number of celebrities have been spotted swapping four wheels for two, embracing the convenience, style, and practicality that mopeds and scooters offer.

Among the most well-known celebrity scooter enthusiasts is Leonardo DiCaprio. Long recognized for his environmental activism, DiCaprio has frequently been seen riding electric scooters around Los Angeles. His choice reflects both his commitment to reducing emissions and the practicality of navigating one of the world's busiest cities.

British football legend David Beckham has also been photographed riding a moped on numerous occasions. Beckham's passion for motorcycles is well documented, but he has also embraced smaller two-wheeled transport for urban journeys. The combination of convenience and style makes scooters an attractive option for someone constantly moving between appointments.