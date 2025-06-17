EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks' Daughter Allie Dramatically Distances Herself From Rape-Accused Dad — As She Battles to Launch Singing Career Under Different Surname
Garth Brooks' daughter, Allie Colleen, isn't interested in being tied to her father's success as she's desperately trying to make her own name while attempting to launch a successful singing career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The iconic country singer is dealing with a lawsuit after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman, his former hairstylist and makeup artist, who is referred to as "Jane Roe" in her filing.
'I Don't Represent My Dad'
Colleen appeared on a recent episode of the BobbyCast podcast to touch on just how badly she wants not to be associated with the Brooks name while trying to forge a singing career.
"I’m just asking the industry to help me out, to not put me in that box with people,” she said during the interview. "I’m not going to fit in that box. They’re not going to like me in there.
"I don’t represent (my dad) at all. So it’s just always been tough when it’s like Garth Brooks' daughter, Allie Colleen, doing this."
"Now, all of a sudden, everyone thinks Friends in Low Places is going to be in my set, and it’s not in there," the 28-year-old added, referring to one of her father's most notable hits.
Colleen made it clear to listeners that while she may have the last name Brooks, she is not a "byproduct" of her dad.
"I am a daughter to a title. Garth Brooks is a product that has been molded, shaped, and worked for, and I am a fan of it. I love what it represents. I love who it is. I love everything about it, but that’s what it is,” she explained.
"Garth Brooks is a product, and Allie Colleen is a product. I’ve worked hard on it, on its shelving, on its packaging, on what it represents, on where it comes from, all of those things, but it doesn’t have a byproduct. I’m not a byproduct of Garth Brooks.
"He’s just my dad, and we love each other. And then I went off and made a career for myself in music."
Brooks' Drama Explained
Colleen released her first album, Stones, in 2021, and earlier this year put out a five-song EP titled Sincerely, Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Brooks is dealing with a lawsuit that fell into his lap last year.
According to the filing, the 63-year-old forced his alleged victim to put her hands on his genitals. He is also accused of talking vulgarly about sex, and is said to have discussed his sexual fantasies with her, which included "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.
Brooks denied all of the allegations made by Roe and then filed a counterclaim, citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."
Despite Brooks' denial, the accusations hit Yearwood hard, as an insider previously claimed it has "put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room."
On June 4, Brooks stepped out into public when he presented Stacy Vee with the Executive of the Year award at Billboard's Country Power Players event in Nashville, using his speech to praise Yearwood... and all women in the industry.
"... I'm married to one of the greatest singers of any format, and I watch her every day work a thousand times harder than me to get a tenth as much as they give me," he said, attempting to save face amid the allegations.