Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Garth Brooks
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks' Daughter Allie Dramatically Distances Herself From Rape-Accused Dad — As She Battles to Launch Singing Career Under Different Surname

Split photo of Garth Brooks, Allie Colleen
Source: MEGA;@alliecolleenmusic/instagram

Allie Colleen doesn't exactly want her dad, Garth Brooks, bringing down her singing career.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 17 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Garth Brooks' daughter, Allie Colleen, isn't interested in being tied to her father's success as she's desperately trying to make her own name while attempting to launch a successful singing career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The iconic country singer is dealing with a lawsuit after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman, his former hairstylist and makeup artist, who is referred to as "Jane Roe" in her filing.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Represent My Dad'

alliecolleenmusic
Source: @alliecolleenmusic/instagram

Allie Colleen made clear she does not want to be bogged down by her famous father's name.

Colleen appeared on a recent episode of the BobbyCast podcast to touch on just how badly she wants not to be associated with the Brooks name while trying to forge a singing career.

"I’m just asking the industry to help me out, to not put me in that box with people,” she said during the interview. "I’m not going to fit in that box. They’re not going to like me in there.

"I don’t represent (my dad) at all. So it’s just always been tough when it’s like Garth Brooks' daughter, Allie Colleen, doing this."

"Now, all of a sudden, everyone thinks Friends in Low Places is going to be in my set, and it’s not in there," the 28-year-old added, referring to one of her father's most notable hits.

Article continues below advertisement

Colleen made it clear to listeners that while she may have the last name Brooks, she is not a "byproduct" of her dad.

"I am a daughter to a title. Garth Brooks is a product that has been molded, shaped, and worked for, and I am a fan of it. I love what it represents. I love who it is. I love everything about it, but that’s what it is,” she explained.

"Garth Brooks is a product, and Allie Colleen is a product. I’ve worked hard on it, on its shelving, on its packaging, on what it represents, on where it comes from, all of those things, but it doesn’t have a byproduct. I’m not a byproduct of Garth Brooks.

"He’s just my dad, and we love each other. And then I went off and made a career for myself in music."

Article continues below advertisement
alliecolleenmusic
Source: @alliecolleenmusic/instagram

The 28-year-old said she's 'not a byproduct' of her dad.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks' Drama Explained

Colleen released her first album, Stones, in 2021, and earlier this year put out a five-song EP titled Sincerely, Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Brooks is dealing with a lawsuit that fell into his lap last year.

According to the filing, the 63-year-old forced his alleged victim to put her hands on his genitals. He is also accused of talking vulgarly about sex, and is said to have discussed his sexual fantasies with her, which included "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks denied all of the allegations made by Roe and then filed a counterclaim, citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."

Article continues below advertisement
trisha yearwood garth brooks marriage crisis lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Brooks is being accused of sexual assault by his former hairstylist.

Article continues below advertisement

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Arthur Folasa Ah Loo

EXCLUSIVE: Fundraiser Launched for Family of 'No Kings' Protest Shooting Victim Afa Ah Loo — As His Last Poignant Social Media Posts Are Revealed

jennifer lopez dragged into sean diddy combs trial video afraid rapper resurfaces pp

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Dragged Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Horrific Trial As Video of Her Answering Whether She Was 'Afraid' of Rapper Resurfaces

Despite Brooks' denial, the accusations hit Yearwood hard, as an insider previously claimed it has "put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room."

On June 4, Brooks stepped out into public when he presented Stacy Vee with the Executive of the Year award at Billboard's Country Power Players event in Nashville, using his speech to praise Yearwood... and all women in the industry.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Source: MEGA

The allegations are said to have rocked his wife Trisha Yearwood's life.

"... I'm married to one of the greatest singers of any format, and I watch her every day work a thousand times harder than me to get a tenth as much as they give me," he said, attempting to save face amid the allegations.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.