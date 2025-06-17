EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks' Daughter Allie Dramatically Distances Herself From Rape-Accused Dad — As She Battles to Launch Singing Career Under Different Surname

Colleen appeared on a recent episode of the BobbyCast podcast to touch on just how badly she wants not to be associated with the Brooks name while trying to forge a singing career.

"I’m just asking the industry to help me out, to not put me in that box with people,” she said during the interview. "I’m not going to fit in that box. They’re not going to like me in there.

"I don’t represent (my dad) at all. So it’s just always been tough when it’s like Garth Brooks' daughter, Allie Colleen, doing this."

"Now, all of a sudden, everyone thinks Friends in Low Places is going to be in my set, and it’s not in there," the 28-year-old added, referring to one of her father's most notable hits.