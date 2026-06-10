EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban's Goodbye Remorse Exposed — How Country Crooner is Drowning in Second Thoughts as Ex Nicole Kidman Moves On

"Nicole's been having a real moment, she looks better than she has in years and it hasn't gone unnoticed by Keith," said an insider. "Seeing her out there glowing, looking better than ever, it has really hit home that she's not slowing down."

As for the 58-year-old Oscar winner, she's clearly putting a lot of care into her looks, shared the source.

"It's nothing over the top – she's taking that very controlled, subtle approach she's always had," the insider said. "She did a really intense laser treatment to smooth and tighten her skin and some other noninvasive stuff."

Although Kidman has a reputation as a nip-tuck addict, the insider insists that's not the case.

"She's actually a lot more conservative with plastic surgery and all that stuff than people give her credit for," said the source.