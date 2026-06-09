EXCLUSIVE: Why Anderson Flew the Coop — As '60 Minutes' Quitter Also Sees His Time Running Out at CNN
June 9 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Correspondent Anderson Cooper has signed off for good from 60 Minutes after nearly two decades at the CBS mainstay as he expressed a desire to spend more time with his two young kids – but sources told RadarOnline.com that his departure is a classic case of him jumping before he was pushed as network honcho Bari Weiss revamps the news division.
What's more, insiders say the clock's ticking for Cooper at CNN, too, even though he inked a new contract with the beleaguered network in late 2025.
CNN Star's Future Far From Certain
"It may seem like Anderson has job security (at CNN) right now, but so much can change in the blink of an eye, and there's been a lot of backbiting and division at the network over the decision to give him that new deal," an insider said.
"The upshot is that he could still very easily get pushed out if ratings fall flat, and bosses are watching him like a hawk – especially as he seems so burnt out and champing at the bit to cut back his hours and enjoy a more laidback lifestyle."
Cooper, 59, has explained that juggling his 60 Minutes duties and CNN's Cooper 360 left too little time for his sons – Wyatt, 6, and Sebastian, 4, whom he coparents with ex Benjamin Maisani.
Family First Amid Career Questions
"I want to spend as much time with them as I can while they still want to spend time with me," Cooper shared during a segment on 60 Minutes Overtime. "And those days, that clock is ticking, I think."
Citing Cooper's reported $20million annual payday at CNN, the insider confided: "Nobody would deny him the right to family time, but the elephant in the room is his colossal salary. You don't earn what he earns and not have to work your tail off to justify it – whoever you are.
"For Anderson, image is all-important, which is why a lot of people are convinced he bit the bullet and called time on 60 Minutes before they did it for him."
Long Hours Fuel Exit Rumors
According to the source, savvy Cooper will "keep squeezing the CNN cash lemon for as long as he can" – unless another incredible opportunity comes along, such as his rumored dream gig hosting Jeopardy.
The insider added: "But the long hours and needing to prove himself to bosses day in and day out is getting tiresome to him. Only time will tell how long he'll be able to keep it up."