EXCLUSIVE: Why Anderson Flew the Coop — As '60 Minutes' Quitter Also Sees His Time Running Out at CNN

"It may seem like Anderson has job security (at CNN) right now, but so much can change in the blink of an eye, and there's been a lot of backbiting and division at the network over the decision to give him that new deal," an insider said.

"The upshot is that he could still very easily get pushed out if ratings fall flat, and bosses are watching him like a hawk – especially as he seems so burnt out and champing at the bit to cut back his hours and enjoy a more laidback lifestyle."

Cooper, 59, has explained that juggling his 60 Minutes duties and CNN's Cooper 360 left too little time for his sons – Wyatt, 6, and Sebastian, 4, whom he coparents with ex Benjamin Maisani.