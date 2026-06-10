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Home > Celebrity > Charlie Kirk

'I Remember It All': 'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Reveals Surprising Double-Date Connection to Erika Kirk After Clips from Show Appearance Resurface

A photo of Erika Kirk alongside a photo of Carl Radke
Source: MEGA

Carl Radke spoke out about Erika Kirk's 'Summer House' cameo.

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June 10 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

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Real Summer House fans will recall the surprising cameo from Erika Kirk – and Carl Radke lifted the lid on how that nearly changed the course of the Kirk's lives.

The Turning Point USA leader appeared in Season 3, Episode 11 of the Bravo show, RadarOnline.com can reveal. In the episode, she had dinner with the cast and was even dating around. According to Radke, 41, this was before she ever met the late Charlie Kirk, whom she would come to marry.

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Erika Kirk Joined a 'Summer House' Double Date in 2019

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A photo of Erika Kirk on "Summer House"
Source: Bravo

Erika was on the show before she met Charlie Kirk.

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Radke, who called off his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard in 2023, admitted to Variety that he still remembers the cameo, but didn't realize she was "Erika Kirk."

He added, "She was doing stuff in New York. I met her and her brunette friend, who was on the double date as well. [Erika] wanted me to date the friend, and I said she should take a look at my friend, Jordan. We did that whole thing, they went on a date or two."

Of course, the reporter pointed out that set up could have changed the course of history. If Charlie never met Erika, he might not have been on the path that led him to the day he was fatally shot. Even if he did end up in the same situation, Erika never would have assumed leadership in his nonprofit.

Radke admitted it was "kind of insane" that the overlap could have changed the political field.

He added, "I’ve been advised to not really talk about it because it doesn’t have to deal with me. But all roads lead to Bravo."

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Erika's Career Started Outside of Politics

A photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika represented her state at Miss USA.

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Erika's life before Charlie wasn't quite filled with the same brand of political activism that he propagated. Instead, she began her career as a pageant girl, becoming Miss Arizona USA 2012. When she represented her state at the Miss USA competition, she wasn't successful.

Erika, 37, who was accused of dating a new man, appeared on Summer House in 2019 briefly. In the same year, she started a podcast, similar to the mission of the man she'd eventually marry.

However, her life wasn't void of her own personal beliefs and virtues. Erika attended the rightwing institution Liberty University, where she was pursuing a doctorate as of 2025.

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Erika Met Charlie in 2018

A photo of a Charlie Kirk memorial
Source: MEGA

The pair were married in 2021.

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Erika and Charlie met in 2018 in New York City. Their relationship was formed early on by politics, philosophy and theology. Charlie was so enamored by Erika that he told her directly, "I'm going to date you."

Their relationship grew, and they were engaged in 2020. They didn't wait long to tie the knot, officially having their ceremony in 2021 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess hotel, an event funded by Turning Point USA.

They welcomed their daughter in August 2022 and their son in May 2024.

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Erika Assumed Power of Turning Point USA.

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A photo of Erika Kirk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Erika publicly mourned the loss of Charlie.

Charlie died on September 10, 2025 after a gunman shot him at a Utah university speaking engagement. Additional evidence on the attack has been allegedly withheld from the public.

Turning Point USA announced in a statement, "It’s with a heavy heart that we, the Turning Point USA leadership team, write to notify you that early this afternoon, Charlie went to his eternal reward with Jesus Christ in Heaven."

She publicly mourned the loss of her husband before becoming the figurehead for his nonprofit. Erika now engages in public speaking events.

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