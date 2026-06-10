'I Remember It All': 'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Reveals Surprising Double-Date Connection to Erika Kirk After Clips from Show Appearance Resurface

Radke, who called off his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard in 2023, admitted to Variety that he still remembers the cameo, but didn't realize she was "Erika Kirk."

He added, "She was doing stuff in New York. I met her and her brunette friend, who was on the double date as well. [Erika] wanted me to date the friend, and I said she should take a look at my friend, Jordan. We did that whole thing, they went on a date or two."

Of course, the reporter pointed out that set up could have changed the course of history. If Charlie never met Erika, he might not have been on the path that led him to the day he was fatally shot. Even if he did end up in the same situation, Erika never would have assumed leadership in his nonprofit.

Radke admitted it was "kind of insane" that the overlap could have changed the political field.

He added, "I’ve been advised to not really talk about it because it doesn’t have to deal with me. But all roads lead to Bravo."