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Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Murder Evidence May Be Kept From Public as Suspect Tyler Robinson's Lawyers Claim Publicity Could 'Poison' the Jury Pool

split image of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk
Source: mega

Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson is seeking to keep key evidence out of the public eye ahead of a major court hearing.

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June 1 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

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The man accused of assassinating conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk could soon have critical evidence against him hidden from public view, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A Utah judge is set to decide whether the media and public will be barred from portions of a high-profile hearing after defense attorneys argued extensive coverage of the case could taint potential jurors before a trial begins.

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Tyler Robinson Defense Fights Public Access

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image of A Utah judge is set to decide whether portions of Robinson's preliminary hearing will be closed to the media and public.
Source: mega

A Utah judge is set to decide whether portions of Robinson's preliminary hearing will be closed to the media and public.

Tyler Robinson, 23, faces aggravated murder charges in connection with the September 10 shooting death of Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Prosecutors have indicated they will seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

Now, Robinson's legal team is pushing to limit public access to a July 6-10 preliminary hearing, where prosecutors are expected to present evidence they say ties him directly to the killing.

The defense has also asked the court to seal dozens of exhibits, claiming widespread publicity could jeopardize Robinson's right to a fair trial.

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Evidence Expected to Take Center Stage

image of Defense attorneys argue widespread publicity surrounding the case could taint the jury pool before a trial begins.
Source: mega

Defense attorneys argue widespread publicity surrounding the case could taint the jury pool before a trial begins.

The upcoming hearing is expected to provide the most detailed look yet at the prosecution's case.

While prosecutors oppose closing the courtroom entirely, they agree that certain sensitive materials should remain confidential.

Investigators are expected to present surveillance footage, forensic analyses, witness statements, autopsy findings, and alleged communications they claim connect Robinson to the fatal shooting.

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DNA and Forensic Findings

image of Investigators claim Robinson's DNA was found on the rifle trigger, shell casing and other evidence tied to the shooting.
Source: mega

Investigators claim Robinson's DNA was found on the rifle trigger, shell casing, and other evidence tied to the shooting.

According to court filings, investigators say DNA matching Robinson was discovered on several key pieces of evidence, including the trigger of the rifle allegedly used in the attack.

Authorities also claim his DNA was found on a spent shell casing, two unfired rounds, and a towel investigators believe was used to wrap the weapon following the shooting.

Among the most explosive pieces of evidence prosecutors intend to introduce is an alleged note Robinson reportedly left for a romantic partner.

According to prosecutors, the message stated: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."

Robinson has not yet entered a plea in the high-profile murder case, where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is ultimately convicted.

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Defense Fought to Seal Evidence

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image of Robinson's legal team previously sought to seal Discord messages, text exchanges, video footage, and an alleged note from public view.
Source: mega

Robinson's legal team previously sought to seal Discord messages, text exchanges, video footage, and an alleged note from public view.

This latest dispute comes after Robinson's legal team sought to keep potentially explosive evidence out of public view ahead of his preliminary hearing.

The defense asked Judge Tony Graf Jr. to seal materials including Discord messages, text exchanges, video footage of the shooting, and an alleged note tied to the accused gunman.

Attorneys argued that releasing the evidence could prejudice potential jurors and undermine Robinson's right to a fair trial.

Prosecutors pushed back, saying the request was filed too late and lacked specifics.

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