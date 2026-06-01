Charlie Kirk Murder Evidence May Be Kept From Public as Suspect Tyler Robinson's Lawyers Claim Publicity Could 'Poison' the Jury Pool

According to court filings, investigators say DNA matching Robinson was discovered on several key pieces of evidence, including the trigger of the rifle allegedly used in the attack.

Authorities also claim his DNA was found on a spent shell casing, two unfired rounds, and a towel investigators believe was used to wrap the weapon following the shooting.

Among the most explosive pieces of evidence prosecutors intend to introduce is an alleged note Robinson reportedly left for a romantic partner.

According to prosecutors, the message stated: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."

Robinson has not yet entered a plea in the high-profile murder case, where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is ultimately convicted.