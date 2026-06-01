EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off Tapes Leaked' — Eye-Wateringly Graphic Sex Clips 'Featuring Rapper With Daphne Joy, Cassie Ventura and Porn Star Sly Diggler' Spread Across the Web
June 1 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged Freak Off s-- party tapes are now splattered across the Internet after an apparent hacking leak, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The jailed rapper, 56, is infamous for holding days-long, drug-fueled orgies – and cyber geeks now claim to have spread tapes of the crazed bashes online, including on the dark web.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Tape Leak Sparks Online Frenzy
Online sleuths said the eye-wateringly graphic videos – seen by Radar – are "100 percent genuine" and insist they show model Daphne Joy, Combs' abused ex Cassie Ventura and adult content star Sly Diggler romping as they are watched by the pervy baby oil obsessive.
Hackers are thought to have breached a massive vault of secret Combs files linked to his court case and leaked what appear to be authentic videos of the warped music mogul's booze and drug-soaked s-- bashes.
One online user announced on X: "A s-- tape with Diddy, 50 Cent's baby mama (Joy) and a male s-- worker just leaked.
"The footage shows Diddy walking around masturbating and PLAYING WITH HIS NIPPLES while WATCHING Daphne Joy and the MALE s-- worker go at it. A distinctive tattoo on the male is clearly visible in the video, confirming it's Diddy… You think 50 Cent gonna address this one or nah?"
It is understood the shock tapes first started doing the rounds on the dark web before spreading to mainstream platforms, including X, Instagram, and YouTube.
One web user has spliced the footage together into a nearly hour-long tape, with the footage understood to span around six separate recordings.
50 Cent Feud Back In Spotlight
The leak will fuel 50 Cent's long-standing beef with Combs as Joy, 39, has a child with the 50-year-old rapper. Participants in the tape allegedly featuring the actress performing a s-- act on Diggler, now 28, show the participants oiled up as a man who appears to be Combs acts as a "director" for the filthy action.
A string of high-definition clips now circulating online show the woman in the clip talking dirty to her male partner, who she smears in baby oil before she performs a s-- act.
The camera then pans to apparently reveal Combs quietly sitting on a chair feet away from the s--. A second set of leaked videos seems to show Combs' former longtime partner, singer Cassie Ventura.
It is far lower quality than the apparent Joy footage – but is equally as eye-wateringly graphic. The clip shows a woman and a hired male performer, again with a figure who appears to be Combs watch the raunchy action play out, without touching himself.
An obsessed Combs watcher, DJ Vlad, posted a YouTube clip insisting the clips are real, while online users claim a horse tattoo Combs has on his right shoulder is visible on tape.
Others say the shamed rapper's face matches that of the man seen in the footage.
One wrote on X above a meme showing Ryan Gosling giggling into his hand: "That's definitely (Diddy.) Ain't no denying it!"Another speculated: "Y'all I think it's really him. The horse tattoo on his shoulder matches!"
Others joked about rumors Combs' is secretly bisexual, with one sneering online: "Diddy had good taste in men."
More sleuths referenced Combs' obsession with baby oil – hundreds of bottles of which were found in his home by authorities – with one saying: "I see dat famous baby oil." Others branded Combs a "cuck" and mocked him for apparently appearing to hand participants pillows and adjusting the camera during the action on tape.
More commentators mocked 50 Cent, asking him how it feels seeing Joy kiss their son amid rumors it is her in the footage.
50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – had his first child, son Marquise Jackson, with Shaniqua Tompkins in 1996.
The performer's second son, Sire Jackson, was born in 2012 to his then-partner Joy.
He and Combs have been embroiled in a bitter, two-decade-long feud defined by rap diss tracks, competing business ventures and intense public trolling.
The rivalry escalated sharply following the federal investigations into Combs, culminating in a popular Netflix documentary executive-produced by 50 Cent.
In 2017 and 2018, Jackson threw jabs at Combs with various social media posts implying that he was gay.
He said about the jibes: "When he says things, he doesn't even know what he's saying is, like, fruity. He says to Fabolous, ‘Me and you, we need to party.' "What is you talking about? When people say that to me I get a little uncomfortable."
50 added: "He said something to me a long time ago, at Chris Lighty's wedding. He told me he'd take me shopping. I looked at him like, ‘What'd you just say? Let me move, man, before I do something. You gon' make me mess up the wedding.' No. That's something a guy says to a girl."
DJ Vlad Claims Videos Are Real
Cassie Ventura dated Combs on and off from 2007 to 2018. She made global headlines when a graphic CCTV surveillance tape from March 5, 2016, emerged showing a towel-clad Combs beating her as she tried to leave a hotel in an elevator.
The footage was later used as central evidence by federal prosecutors during Combs' s-- trafficking and racketeering trial. RadarOnline.com has been unable to verify the supposed Combs freak-out footage spreading online.
There has also been no comment on the "leaks" from Combs, who is languishing in his cell at the Fort Dix lock-up in New Jersey – or from Joy, Ventura, or Diggler.
However, one Combs expert, DJ Vlad, is among those insisting the footage is genuine.
The hip-hop journalist, who runs the VladTV channel on YouTube, has built a huge following interviewing artists and associates connected to Combs' orbit.
He posted a video on Sunday, May 31, titled DJ Vlad Confirms Leaked Diddy Freak Off Video with 50's Babymama & Sly Diggler is 100% Real.
Vlad, who has 6.4 million subscribers to his channel, has already racked up more than 73,000 views of the five-minute, 42-second Combs takedown.
He claims in the video: "Now, a tape leaked recently of a situation involving adult film star Sly Diggler, 50 (Cent's) baby mother, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs." This video has been circulating. I saw it on Twitter. It's on the dark web.
"And in that video, you see the three people I mentioned, Sly Diggler, 50's baby mother, and Diddy on a couch with a very red background. They talk a little bit, little something happens, and then they get to the action. It's about 54 seconds long."
He adds, "as you know, Diddy like to tape a lot of these Freak Offs."
Vlad also claims Combs filmed the footage on Diggler's phone from a "situation" that lasted around an hour, and says he has talked to Diggler about the incident.
He claims: "Listen, at the end of the day, that's a real video. If you have a copy of it, cool. If you don't, then you'll probably hear about it. But it's a pretty crazy situation. "Diddy's still locked up. Shout out to Sly Diggler… I just want to say that I'm authenticating that video. That video is actually 100 percent real. It's what it is. DJ Vlad. Peace."
A source told Radar platforms from X to TikTok and Instagram are locked in a "desperate race" to get the footage withdrawn from their sites.
Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs Conviction And Trial
Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in 2025, and is not due for release until 2028.
Following a high-profile trial in New York, a jury found him guilty of transporting former girlfriends and male escorts for prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious racketeering and s-- trafficking charges.
But in October 2025, a federal judge sentenced him to four years and two months in federal prison and slapped him with a $500,000 fine. He is also required to serve five years of supervised release after his sentence.
Jurors in Combs' federal s-- trafficking trial were shown sexually explicit video clips of the rapper's so-called Freak Off encounters. Due to the graphic nature of the footage, the court handled the viewing with strict privacy measures.
Jurors watched the videos on personal monitors equipped with privacy guards and wore headphones to hear the audio. The videos were also sealed from the media and the public gallery.
Reporters and attendees were not permitted to see or hear the tapes, though faint moaning and music could occasionally be heard.
Prosecutors played the tapes to support their racketeering and s-- trafficking charges, while Combs' defense team argued the footage showed consensual adult encounters.
Federal prosecutors and numerous accusers alleged that participants in the Freak Offs were plied and spiked with narcotics to ensure their obedience, compliance, and participation.
Combs, his staff, and associates allegedly supplied these drugs and frequently required participants to receive intravenous fluids afterward to recover.
Victims and accusers, including his former partner, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, testified in federal court that they were provided drugs and coerced into participating in elaborate, sometimes days-long sexual performances.
Combs and his legal team denied allegations of coercion and sex trafficking.
His defense argued in court the drug use was for Combs's personal use and that the Freak Offs involved willing participants as part of a consensual adult lifestyle.