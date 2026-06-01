EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off Tapes Leaked' — Eye-Wateringly Graphic Sex Clips 'Featuring Rapper With Daphne Joy, Cassie Ventura and Porn Star Sly Diggler' Spread Across the Web

The leak will fuel 50 Cent's long-standing beef with Combs as Joy, 39, has a child with the 50-year-old rapper. Participants in the tape allegedly featuring the actress performing a s-- act on Diggler, now 28, show the participants oiled up as a man who appears to be Combs acts as a "director" for the filthy action.

A string of high-definition clips now circulating online show the woman in the clip talking dirty to her male partner, who she smears in baby oil before she performs a s-- act.

The camera then pans to apparently reveal Combs quietly sitting on a chair feet away from the s--. A second set of leaked videos seems to show Combs' former longtime partner, singer Cassie Ventura.

It is far lower quality than the apparent Joy footage – but is equally as eye-wateringly graphic. The clip shows a woman and a hired male performer, again with a figure who appears to be Combs watch the raunchy action play out, without touching himself.

An obsessed Combs watcher, DJ Vlad, posted a YouTube clip insisting the clips are real, while online users claim a horse tattoo Combs has on his right shoulder is visible on tape.

Others say the shamed rapper's face matches that of the man seen in the footage.

One wrote on X above a meme showing Ryan Gosling giggling into his hand: "That's definitely (Diddy.) Ain't no denying it!"Another speculated: "Y'all I think it's really him. The horse tattoo on his shoulder matches!"

Others joked about rumors Combs' is secretly bisexual, with one sneering online: "Diddy had good taste in men."

More sleuths referenced Combs' obsession with baby oil – hundreds of bottles of which were found in his home by authorities – with one saying: "I see dat famous baby oil." Others branded Combs a "cuck" and mocked him for apparently appearing to hand participants pillows and adjusting the camera during the action on tape.

More commentators mocked 50 Cent, asking him how it feels seeing Joy kiss their son amid rumors it is her in the footage.

50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – had his first child, son Marquise Jackson, with Shaniqua Tompkins in 1996.

The performer's second son, Sire Jackson, was born in 2012 to his then-partner Joy.

He and Combs have been embroiled in a bitter, two-decade-long feud defined by rap diss tracks, competing business ventures and intense public trolling.

The rivalry escalated sharply following the federal investigations into Combs, culminating in a popular Netflix documentary executive-produced by 50 Cent.

In 2017 and 2018, Jackson threw jabs at Combs with various social media posts implying that he was gay.

He said about the jibes: "When he says things, he doesn't even know what he's saying is, like, fruity. He says to Fabolous, ‘Me and you, we need to party.' "What is you talking about? When people say that to me I get a little uncomfortable."

50 added: "He said something to me a long time ago, at Chris Lighty's wedding. He told me he'd take me shopping. I looked at him like, ‘What'd you just say? Let me move, man, before I do something. You gon' make me mess up the wedding.' No. That's something a guy says to a girl."