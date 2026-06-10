George Clooney Endorses 'Handsome' Actor to Become the New James Bond — 'He's Tall and Charming'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and Jacob Elordi are leading the race according to bookmakers, alongside Callum Turner, who starred alongside Clooney in 2023 movie The Boys in the Boat.

And the Brit clearly made an impression on the 65-year-old, who’s backing him to fill Craig's shoes.

Clooney told The Hollywood Reporter: "I hope Callum ends up being the next Bond. I think he would be a great Bond. He's tall and handsome and charming and British, so he's the perfect guy to do it."

Clooney didn’t stop there, going on to praise the 36-year-old actor's career choices and understated rise.