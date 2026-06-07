EXCLUSIVE: Dua Lipa's Epic Three-Day Italian Wedding Secrets Revealed — Including Mafia Link to Venue and Huge Security Scare Around Celebrity Blow-Out

The 18th-century estate, featured in the opening credits of The White Lotus, will host key parts of the festivities, while around 300 family members, friends and celebrity guests are expected to attend events across Palermo and the surrounding area.

Guests are rumored to include Elton John, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson, Charli XCX and Tove Lo.

A source in Palermo told us: "The excitement around this wedding has completely taken over the city. Everywhere you go, people are discussing who might be attending, where events are being held and what surprises could be planned. It's one of the biggest celebrity occasions Sicily has hosted in years, and the level of secrecy surrounding it has only fueled the fascination. In fact, the security operation has become almost as much of a talking point as the wedding itself, with locals amazed by the lengths organizers are going to in order to keep everything under wraps."

The source added extensive preparations were underway to prevent unauthorized access to the events.

He said: "The organizers are taking absolutely no chances when it comes to privacy. Temporary screening is being installed around key locations, access points are being carefully controlled and anyone working in close proximity to the celebrations is being required to sign strict confidentiality agreements. There is a huge determination to keep every detail under wraps and prevent photographs, videos or information from finding their way into the public domain before the couple are ready."