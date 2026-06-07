EXCLUSIVE: Dua Lipa's Epic Three-Day Italian Wedding Secrets Revealed — Including Mafia Link to Venue and Huge Security Scare Around Celebrity Blow-Out
June 7 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Dua Lipa is kicking off a lavish three-day wedding celebration in Sicily with her new husband Callum Turner, with extraordinary security measures, celebrity guests and a venue whose history includes links to the Sicilian Mafia set to form the backdrop to one of the year's most high-profile society events.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, Lipa, 30, and Turner, 36, officially married in an intimate civil ceremony at London's Marylebone Registry Office on Sunday, May 31, before heading to Sicily for a multi-day celebration centered around Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, near Palermo.
Dua's Secret Sicily Wedding
The 18th-century estate, featured in the opening credits of The White Lotus, will host key parts of the festivities, while around 300 family members, friends and celebrity guests are expected to attend events across Palermo and the surrounding area.
Guests are rumored to include Elton John, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson, Charli XCX and Tove Lo.
A source in Palermo told us: "The excitement around this wedding has completely taken over the city. Everywhere you go, people are discussing who might be attending, where events are being held and what surprises could be planned. It's one of the biggest celebrity occasions Sicily has hosted in years, and the level of secrecy surrounding it has only fueled the fascination. In fact, the security operation has become almost as much of a talking point as the wedding itself, with locals amazed by the lengths organizers are going to in order to keep everything under wraps."
The source added extensive preparations were underway to prevent unauthorized access to the events.
He said: "The organizers are taking absolutely no chances when it comes to privacy. Temporary screening is being installed around key locations, access points are being carefully controlled and anyone working in close proximity to the celebrations is being required to sign strict confidentiality agreements. There is a huge determination to keep every detail under wraps and prevent photographs, videos or information from finding their way into the public domain before the couple are ready."
Mafia-Linked Villa Hosts Ceremony
The wedding's centerpiece, Villa Valguarnera, has a storied past stretching far beyond its recent appearances on screen.
During the 1980s, when Bagheria was notorious as part of Sicily's so-called Triangle of Death, the estate became associated with members of Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian Mafia.
According to local accounts, fugitive mob bosses including Bernardo Provenzano and Matteo Messina Denaro were linked to the property during the period.
The villa is said to have suffered extensive damage before its owner, Princess Vittoria Alliata di Villafranca, 76, reasserted control in the late 1990s.
Today, the estate is regarded as one of Sicily's most prestigious historic residences, and local leaders hope the wedding will further boost the area's image.
Filippo Tripoli, mayor of Bagheria, said: "Bagheria is bouncing back after years in which it was known for Mafia and violence, and Dua Lipa helps that process by putting it on the map for a different reason."
Inside the Massive Security Operation
Security surrounding the event has become increasingly visible in recent days. Workers have begun restricting access around key locations, while local authorities and private security firms are coordinating plans to protect guests.
Another source familiar with preparations said: "The level of secrecy surrounding the wedding is unlike anything people here have seen in a long time. Access to key locations is being tightly controlled and very few people outside the immediate planning team know exactly what is happening or when. "The organizers are treating every aspect of the celebrations as highly confidential and are doing everything possible to keep details away from public view."
They added: "While the main security operation is being handled by specialist private firms hired by the couple, there has also been coordination with local authorities to ensure everything runs smoothly. The police are helping manage logistics and public access around certain areas because of the scale of the event and the number of high-profile guests expected."
Officials are also expected to restrict access around Piazza Sant'Anna and Piazza Croce dei Vespri during parts of the celebrations.
Why Palermo Captured Their Hearts
The festivities are due to begin with drinks at Palazzo Gangi, one of Sicily's most celebrated palaces and the setting for the famous ballroom sequence in Luchino Visconti's 1963 film The Leopard.
Guests are expected to stay at Palermo's luxury Villa Igiea hotel before moving to Bagheria for the main ceremony.
A source close to the couple said Lipa and Turner fell in love with Palermo during a private trip last year.
They added: "Italy has always been a place that means a great deal to both of them, but Palermo completely captured their hearts when they spent time there together last year.
"They fell in love with the atmosphere, the history, the architecture and the warmth of the people. From the moment they left, they kept talking about coming back, and it quickly became clear that there was nowhere else they could imagine celebrating their wedding.
"Dua has poured an enormous amount of time and energy into every detail of the planning because she wanted the occasion to feel incredibly personal. Her focus hasn't just been on creating a memorable day for herself and Callum, but on making sure every guest has an unforgettable experience as well."