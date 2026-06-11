EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Trump's Illness is Killing Tiger Woods — Friends Fear Troubled Golf Ace's Girlfriend's Cancer Will Push Him Back Into the Rough

Now, insiders worry the five-time Masters champ, 50, may buckle under the pressure of dealing with 48-year-old Vanessa's battle, his prescription pill problems and pending criminal case, for which he pleaded not guilty.

"Tiger is stressed out to begin with, and this could create more danger on Florida roads – assuming he's allowed to drive," a source told RadarOnline.com, referring to the golfer's past car accidents.

"His friends are fearing the guy has been subjected to so much pressure over the past 10 years this could be the final nail in his coffin – literally."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Woods was cuffed on March 27 following the Jupiter Island, Fla., crash, in which lawmen say he claimed to have taken his eyes off the road to look at his phone before clipping a pickup truck in front of him.