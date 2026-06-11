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EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Trump's Illness is Killing Tiger Woods — Friends Fear Troubled Golf Ace's Girlfriend's Cancer Will Push Him Back Into the Rough

vanessa trump cancer battle sparks tiger woods health fears
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump's cancer battle has friends worried about its impact on Tiger Woods' well-being.

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June 11 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Concerned pals are circling the golf carts around Tiger Woods, following the breast cancer diagnosis of girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, as they fear the struggling links legend's personal anguish may push him into a pill-popping tailspin, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Vanessa – ex-wife of President Donald Trump's namesake son and mother of five of the commander in chief's grandkids – dropped her health bombshell on social media May 20, nearly two months after Woods flipped his Land Rover in Florida and was slapped with a DUI charge.

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Pressure On Tiger

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Sources said friends of Tiger Woods fear Vanessa Trump's breast cancer diagnosis could add to the golfer's mounting personal pressures.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sources said friends of Tiger Woods fear Vanessa Trump's breast cancer diagnosis could add to the golfer's mounting personal pressures.

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Now, insiders worry the five-time Masters champ, 50, may buckle under the pressure of dealing with 48-year-old Vanessa's battle, his prescription pill problems and pending criminal case, for which he pleaded not guilty.

"Tiger is stressed out to begin with, and this could create more danger on Florida roads – assuming he's allowed to drive," a source told RadarOnline.com, referring to the golfer's past car accidents.

"His friends are fearing the guy has been subjected to so much pressure over the past 10 years this could be the final nail in his coffin – literally."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Woods was cuffed on March 27 following the Jupiter Island, Fla., crash, in which lawmen say he claimed to have taken his eyes off the road to look at his phone before clipping a pickup truck in front of him.

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Woods Entered Rehab After Arrest

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Martin County Sheriff's Office body camera footage reportedly suggested Woods struggled with field sobriety tests after his March crash.
Source: OG-MEGA

Martin County Sheriff's Office body camera footage reportedly suggested Woods struggled with field sobriety tests after his March crash.

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Police said they found two hydrocodone painkillers in his pocket, and body cam video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office suggests he struggled to perform field sobriety tests.

Days later, Woods bolted to a rehab clinic in Switzerland and returned stateside on May 13 – in time to be at Vanessa's side as she shared her diagnosis.

Sources said the pair began dating in late 2024, and Woods gushed over his girlfriend on Instagram in March 2025 by writing: "Life is better with you by my side!"

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Vanessa Was Tiger's 'Salvation'

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Sources said Vanessa was viewed as Woods' 'only salvation' amid his ongoing personal challenges.
Source: Chip Somodevilla - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Sources said Vanessa was viewed as Woods' 'only salvation' amid his ongoing personal challenges.

Woods, who sources said came close to losing a leg in 2021 after a one-vehicle wreck in California, has reportedly suffered from depression and a pill addiction following more than a dozen surgeries to repair his back, knee and Achilles.

"There are so many broken parts in Tiger. His ability to engage in extracurricular activity and hobbies is extremely limited," the source told RadarOnline.com.

"Being with Vanessa was seen as his only salvation. If anything happens to her it will totally devastate him."

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