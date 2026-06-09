EXCLUSIVE: Dick Cavett Facing Final Curtain — How Late-Night Trailblazer's Skeletal Figure is Sparking Death Fears

The head-turning photo of Cavett was taken May 21, only hours after Late Show host Stephen Colbert's final episode and as the Ivy League-educated intellectual arrived at an after-party.

Cavett, who has been candid about his battle with depression and undergoing electroconvulsive therapy treatments, is only about six years removed from a devastating stroke that left him reliant on a walker to get around, a health crisis he described as "a wicked, wicked thing."

"I don't feel permanently dramatically scarred or wounded by it," he said last year. "A lot of people cannot say that."

But after seeing recent photos of Cavett, one doctor told RadarOnline.com he "never would have expected (the star) to look so frail" – even at the very senior age of 89.