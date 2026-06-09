EXCLUSIVE: No Friend of Matthew Perry's — Tragic Sitcom Star's Mom Blames Once-Trusted Pal for Her Son's Death

Roughly a year later, the live-in helper pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death and on May 27, he was sentenced to 41 months in prison. He was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay a $10,000 fine.

Perry's mother and sisters laid bare the devastating depths of Iwamasa's betrayal in a series of victim impact statements.

"Matthew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny," recalled mom Suzanne Morrison. "Kenny's most important job – by far – was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction. His No. 1 responsibility – ensure that Matthew remained what he wanted to be: drug free."

Instead, she alleged he "killed" her eldest child, and made the suffering worse by pretending to be "the good guy who tried to save Matthew."