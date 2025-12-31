'Much Loved Friend': Matthew Perry's Crypt Marker Seen For The First Time Two Years After TV Icon's Tragic Overdose Death
Dec. 30 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Matthew Perry's grave finally has a marker with his name and a heartfelt reminder of the beloved sitcom star's legacy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Perry was buried in a crypt in the mausoleum area of Los Angeles' Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Cemetery way back on November 3, 2023, just days after his fatal drug overdose. More than two years later, his name is now on the wall, along with the touching epitaph: "Much Loved Friend," referring to his iconic NBC show.
Before and After
Even though his grave was initially unmarked for privacy reasons, fans knew where Perry's final resting place was in the Courts of Remembrance area. They regularly left flowers, photos of him as Friends' Chandler Bing, and other mementos since his death. Some even included Batman paraphernalia, as the actor was a massive fan of the DC Comics' Dark Knight.
The simple rectangular plaque with the actor's name was first photographed on December 27, although it is unclear exactly when it went up.
It reads, "Matthew Langford Perry," along with the dates of his birth and death: August 19, 1969, and October 28, 2023.
Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home. His cause of death was determined to be from "acute effects of ketamine" and subsequent drowning.
'Much Loved Friend'
When photos of the marker on Perry's crypt surfaced on social media, fans mourned all over again.
"Could it have taken any longer? Love you, Matt," one person quipped in Chandler's famed way of talking in questions.
"His passing was the first of a celebrity’s that deeply upset me when the news broke. I still get quite sad when I remember him. I hope he’s at peace," a second person commented.
"I saw his grave a few months ago. Glad to see he has a marker now, but devastated he is gone," a third fan wrote, while a fourth noted, "An absolute perfect Epitaph" with the Friends reference.
'Friends' Cast Reunited For Matthew Perry's Funeral
Perry's funeral service was small and private, but it brought together his Friends cast mates to remember their troubled pal, who battled drugs and alcohol throughout the run on the show and for most of his adult life.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were all on hand, along with Perry's mother, Suzanne, dad John Bennett Perry, and stepfather, Dateline host Keith Morrison.
The late star chronicled his substance abuse battles in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which was released 11 months before he was found dead.
'People Actually Like Me'
Morrison reflected on his stepson's feelings that he was unlovable in an interview one year after Perry's death.
"He came back from the book tour, and he still was pinching himself, [saying] 'I can't believe that people actually seem to like me,'" the NBC personality shared.
Of Perry revealing the depth of his drug use in his memoir, Morrison said, "It was brutally out there, and he seemed to be at a place where he had finally beaten it. I think he put that in the book in a way, hoping that he would beat this. Maybe if I say it in public, if I say it in a book, if they remind me of it all the time, maybe I can succeed."
"Matthew said to us – and he said it publicly, 'That if I die suddenly you may be shocked, but you probably won't be surprised,'" Morrison sadly revealed. "So it's that kind of thing. It's a disease."