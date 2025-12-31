'Much Loved Friend': Matthew Perry's Crypt Marker Seen For The First Time Two Years After TV Icon's Tragic Overdose Death

Even though his grave was initially unmarked for privacy reasons, fans knew where Perry's final resting place was in the Courts of Remembrance area. They regularly left flowers, photos of him as Friends' Chandler Bing, and other mementos since his death. Some even included Batman paraphernalia, as the actor was a massive fan of the DC Comics' Dark Knight.

The simple rectangular plaque with the actor's name was first photographed on December 27, although it is unclear exactly when it went up.

It reads, "Matthew Langford Perry," along with the dates of his birth and death: August 19, 1969, and October 28, 2023.

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home. His cause of death was determined to be from "acute effects of ketamine" and subsequent drowning.