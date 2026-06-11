EXCLUSIVE: Kathie Lee Closes Chapter — Former 'Today' Host Selling Estate She Owned With Husband Frank Gifford
June 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Former Today host Kathie Lee Gifford is selling the Connecticut estate she shared with husband Frank Gifford before his death at 84 in 2015.
But insiders told RadarOnline.com the decision has been emotionally devastating for reasons beyond the fact that some of his ashes were scattered there.
'An Entire Chapter'
"This property became sacred after Frank died," an insider explained. "It was filled with memories... an entire chapter of her life."
Kathie Lee, 72, relocated to Nashville, Tenn., after leaving Today in 2019 – but the source said at that point she wasn't ready to sell her marital home because that "felt like saying goodbye to Frank all over again."
Holding Onto Priceless Memories
Now, insiders said Kathie Lee is finally ready to close that chapter – while still holding tightly to her priceless memories.
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