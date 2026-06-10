Kanye West's Sexual Assault Accuser Jenn An Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Alleged Ordeal — As Rapper Defends Incident as Being for 'Artistic Purposes'

Off camera, in her lawsuit, An went into further detail about the night, alleging that she showed up to a hotel in lingerie after being selected to appear in the music video. He allegedly told the director to give him "the Asian girl," who was wearing very revealing lingerie.

She alleged West, who was also accused of assault by his former assistant, told her "That's why I chose you" when seeing her.

West allegedly instructed the director to put his camera on An while she sat across from him. With the camera on the young model, he allegedly put his hands on her and proceeded with the alleged assault. According to the documents, he said, "This is art. This is f--king art. I am like Picasso."

However, that philosophy wasn't quite well-received by An, who felt more like she was portraying "pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes."

She sued West for gender motivated violence, which he denied.