Kanye West's Sexual Assault Accuser Jenn An Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Alleged Ordeal — As Rapper Defends Incident as Being for 'Artistic Purposes'
June 10 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
A lawsuit against Kanye West detailing allegations of sexual assault was brought back to the public eye by accuser Jenn An, who sat down for a teary-eyed interview.
In 2024, An filed the lawsuit against West, alleging she was assaulted during a 2010 shoot for his and La Roux's In For the Kill music video. However, West insisted the moments were simply for artistic expression, hitting back in a court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com that "emulation of sexual violence for artistic purposes is not itself sexual violence."
Jenn An Breaks Down in Tears on BBC
An, a former America's Next Top Model contestant, recounted the story while speaking with BBC. While she went over the details of the alleged incident, An became tearful, breaking down live. An, 40, alleged the 49-year-old rapper choked her with both hands, leaving her feeling "so suffocated."
West allegedly smeared her makeup over her face and shoved his fingers down her throat. An claimed she was "scared" during the alleged incident.
An Filed a Lawsuit in 2024
Off camera, in her lawsuit, An went into further detail about the night, alleging that she showed up to a hotel in lingerie after being selected to appear in the music video. He allegedly told the director to give him "the Asian girl," who was wearing very revealing lingerie.
She alleged West, who was also accused of assault by his former assistant, told her "That's why I chose you" when seeing her.
West allegedly instructed the director to put his camera on An while she sat across from him. With the camera on the young model, he allegedly put his hands on her and proceeded with the alleged assault. According to the documents, he said, "This is art. This is f--king art. I am like Picasso."
However, that philosophy wasn't quite well-received by An, who felt more like she was portraying "pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes."
She sued West for gender motivated violence, which he denied.
West's Rep Hits Back
The same "this is art" mentality he allegedly vocalized during the music video was also his response in his subsequent filing.
West's representative, Milo Yiannopoulos, pointed Radar toward the two years old legal response. In the document, West's legal team claimed, "Filmed productions routinely depict or simulate coercive or sexualized conduct, including acts that, if real, would constitute assault."
They watered the moment down to "physical contact between reporters."
According this team, "The emulation of sexual violence for artistic purposes is not itself sexual violence, and the presence of physical contact in a staged performance does not transform expressive conduct into a crime, let alone into gender-motivated violence."
Further, the filings obtained by Radar said, "This case involves serious allegations. Jennifer An’s complaint has been amended twice, each time in apparent response to legal deficiencies, and with each amendment the factual allegations have grown more extreme, diverging ever further from what Plaintiff’s own evidence supports. Ms. An’s latest concoction does not merely present alternative theories. It reverses and recasts core operational facts in order to avoid statutory dismissal, leaving a set of allegations that cannot be reconciled into a plausible narrative. After three pleading attempts, the second amended complaint still does not plead any sexual offense."
"Michelle An, no relation to the Plaintiff, is the only eyewitness. She admits she did not observe Defendant place his fingers into Plaintiff’s mouth or his hands around Plaintiff’s throat. No law enforcement report was ever filed. No medical attention was sought. No contemporaneous record of any kind exists. The complaint was filed in the final days before the New York City Gender-Motivated Violence Act revival window closed, fourteen and a half years after the alleged events."