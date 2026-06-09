Kai Trump Mocked Over Latest Partnership Deal as She Expands Social Media Empire — 'A Trust Fund Baby Capitalizing on Her Granddad's Presidency'

Kai pulled her blonde hair back away from her face and popped in dangly earrings. Around her neck, Trump wore a glimmering heart-shaped pendant on a chain.

In a video, Kai, whose relationship status was recently exposed, said: "It kind of tastes like the slushies you get at the movie theater, which growing up was like my favorite thing."

She wrote in the caption, "My signature @drinkaccelerator flavor BLUE RAZ SLUSH is officially here 🌀💙✨Taking inspiration from my favorite blue raspberry slushie I loved as a kid… now cleaner, zero sugar, and packed with energy⚡️So much hard work went into this process to create this flavor and I’m so excited to share it with you!! It’s SOOO good 🙌 Available now on Amazon!"