Kai Trump Mocked Over Latest Partnership Deal as She Expands Social Media Empire — 'A Trust Fund Baby Capitalizing on Her Granddad's Presidency'
June 9 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Kai Trump's social media empire grew as she shook hands on a new deal, following in the foot steps of her businessman grandfather, President Donald Trump.
The young golfer launched a signature Blue Raz Slush flavor with Accelerator Active Energy. She crafted a blue-themed marketing campaign with the company. In a photo for the promotion, the 19-year-old wore a matching blue athletic set, including a fitted top and leggings, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Kai Trump Promotes a New Drink Flavor
Kai pulled her blonde hair back away from her face and popped in dangly earrings. Around her neck, Trump wore a glimmering heart-shaped pendant on a chain.
In a video, Kai, whose relationship status was recently exposed, said: "It kind of tastes like the slushies you get at the movie theater, which growing up was like my favorite thing."
She wrote in the caption, "My signature @drinkaccelerator flavor BLUE RAZ SLUSH is officially here 🌀💙✨Taking inspiration from my favorite blue raspberry slushie I loved as a kid… now cleaner, zero sugar, and packed with energy⚡️So much hard work went into this process to create this flavor and I’m so excited to share it with you!! It’s SOOO good 🙌 Available now on Amazon!"
Critics Seethe Over Latest Deal
Her social media promotion was the latest of her business moves as she grows in her online sponsorships. However, some critics weren't keen with the attention that Kai, who recently changed up her hair, was receiving from being in the political family.
One critic bluntly summarized their issue in the comment section, writing, "A trust fund baby capitalizing on her granddad's presidency."
Another person claimed, "This little girl is a grifter."
Accelerator Active Energy Partners With Livvy Dunne
However, some people were impressed by the savvy business deal. After all, the company recently paired up with another social media hot shot, Livvy Dunne.
A fan wrote, "Livvy Dunne and Kai Trump.... Nothing can get better."
To celebrate National Olivia Day, the company cut a deal with the 23-year-old social media influencer, who recently joined "Passes." She promoted their product, offering everyone named Olivia the ability to receive $2. If they purchase a can of Accelerator at participating retailers and then submit their receipt via freeacceleratorforolivia.com, people named Olivia are eligible to get a $2 refund on Venmo.
Zach Schotz, VP Marketing at Accelerator Active Energy said, “National Olivia Day felt like the perfect opportunity to create something fun and community-driven. Livvy has one of the most recognizable nicknames in sports and social media, and we wanted to turn that into a moment that rewards fans in a memorable way.”
Kai Trump's Online Empire Focuses on Golf
Kai's online influence was largely boosted by her family name. However, her content is far from the typical political media. Instead, she focuses heavily on her golfing lifestyle.
She's set to attend the University of Miami the fall where she'll play on the women's golf team.
She also frequently posts Instagram content and also utilizes a growing presence on YouTube.
Additionally, Kai has appeared on Logan Paul's podcast, where she opened up about life being followed by Secret Service. However, she skirted away from any hot political comments.