Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Debuts Shocking Hair Transformation — Leaving Fans Stunned by Resemblance to Mom Vanessa

The video was a transition-style clip to the song You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home by Hannah Montana. She captioned the photo, "Hair transition!"

Fans were quick to say, "You look like your mom now." After all, her 48-year-old mother is known for her blonde locks. Another person added, "Love it, Kai! Gorgeous!! You look more and more like your Beautiful Mom!!"

Further, she was even compared to her grandfather, President Donald Trump, 79.

One person on Instagram wrote, "Her and DTJ have identical smiles. I can't unsee it; unfortunately cause she's so d--n pretty!"