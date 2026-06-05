Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Debuts Shocking Hair Transformation — Leaving Fans Stunned by Resemblance to Mom Vanessa
June 5 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Kai Trump has been compared to her mother, Vanessa Trump, after debuting a brand new look.
The 19-year-old shared a video of her recent hair transformation with her followers, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The clip includes a fresh cut and dye job. Beforehand, Kai, who recently exposed her relationship status, sported a dark, dirty blonde hairstyle, but her new bright blonde 'do shares a striking resemblance with her mom.
Kai Trump Shows Off Latest Hair Color
The video was a transition-style clip to the song You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home by Hannah Montana. She captioned the photo, "Hair transition!"
Fans were quick to say, "You look like your mom now." After all, her 48-year-old mother is known for her blonde locks. Another person added, "Love it, Kai! Gorgeous!! You look more and more like your Beautiful Mom!!"
Further, she was even compared to her grandfather, President Donald Trump, 79.
One person on Instagram wrote, "Her and DTJ have identical smiles. I can't unsee it; unfortunately cause she's so d--n pretty!"
Fans Give Mixed Reviews on Kai Trump's New Look
Others were just loving the new look, with one writing, "You look amazing, Kai!! Blondes have more fun anyway."
She received a little bit of criticism on the color, too. "Tell your hair lady you need Kerastase or K18 for your flyaway hairs…" one person suggested.
Another said, "Looks like she over-processed the hair."
"Darker suits you better," griped a third person.
One user teased, "The little hair standing……. Is that the style?" as another added, "I think your natural color looks better on you!"
Kai is the daughter of Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son with Ivana Trump, 44.
Vanessa and Don Jr., 48, were married from 2005 to 2018. While the couple did not directly acknowledge their reason for divorce, reports claimed the pressure of the president's political involvement took a toll.
Additionally, Vanessa fell into a hefty inheritance, which allowed her the financial freedom to follow through with the separation.
"He gives her very little help and has been keeping her on a tight budget," one source told Vanity Fair. "She doesn’t live a lavish life and can very rarely pick up a check at dinner."
Tiger Woods Steps Up as Stepfather for Kai Trump
Vanessa is now dating golf legend Tiger Woods, who recently got into a brutal car accident while allegedly under the influence.
Vanessa, Woods, 50, and Kai all share a love for golf. In fact, Kai even stepped up as a golfing social media influencer in recent years. She's even expected to play Division I Golf at the University of Miami.
The university announced, "A multi-sport athlete, Trump helped lead her high school program to four consecutive district team titles and is joining the Canes as a top recruit out of Florida."