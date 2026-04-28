Bella Thorne, Livvy Dunne, and SSSniperwolf Are All Cashing In on Passes, and It Just Got a Major Rebrand

There's a creator app that's been quietly making A-listers and influencers a whole lot of money; it's called Passes, and celebrities and creators of all sizes are flocking to it lately. Bella Thorne, Livvy Dunne, SSSniperwolf, Kygo, and former WWE star CJ Perry are all on the platform. So is chess streamer Andrea Botez, Fox Sports host Joy Taylor, former U.S. Women's National Team soccer star Ashlyn Harris, and Grammy-winning songwriter Eric Bellinger. The list keeps going. Pro golfer Charley Hull is on it. CrossFit athlete and Wonder Woman actress Brooke Ence is on it. Even Marine veteran and Generation Kill actor Rudy Reyes uses it. Basically, if a celebrity is monetizing their fanbase in 2026, there's a very good chance they're doing it on Passes.

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So What Exactly Is Passes?

Think of Passes as the platform where celebrities, creators, and everyday people turn their audiences of any size into a real income stream. Stars on the platform can sell exclusive content, charge fans for direct messages, run paid livestreams, sell merchandise, do one-on-one video calls, and send automated messages, all from one app. Passes takes a 10% cut. The creators keep the other 90%. And here's the part that explains why so many of them are flocking to it: most other creator platforms take 20% or more. Which means a celebrity making $50,000 a month on Passes pockets $45,000. On OnlyFans, that same person walks away with $40,000. Five thousand dollars a month, just gone, because of the platform fee. Add it up over a year, and you're talking about real money. Tens of thousands of dollars that the celebrity gets to keep instead of handing over. That's why the names on this app keep getting bigger.

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The New 'Creator Accelerator' Branding

On Tuesday, Passes officially announced a full rebrand. New logo, new look, and a brand new way of describing what it does. Instead of calling itself a "creator monetization platform," Passes is now going with "creator accelerator." "Every creator is an entrepreneur, whether they think of themselves that way or not," said Lucy Guo, the founder and CEO of Passes. "And we built Passes to be the platform that helps them run their business like one. Translation? Passes wants to be more than just an app where celebs sell exclusive content. It wants to be the platform where they build entire businesses. And honestly, looking at what some of these celebrities are doing on the app, that's already happening.

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How Celebrities Are Actually Using It

Bella Thorne uses Passes to sell her THORNE jewelry line directly to fans. Yes, she has a jewelry line. Yes, she's selling it on Passes. Fans can get exclusive pieces and content all in one place. Livvy Dunne, who became the highest-earning female college athlete in NIL history during her time at LSU, uses Passes to share behind-the-scenes training content and run exclusive Q&As with her millions of followers. The college gymnast turned media powerhouse has reportedly built a massive subscriber base on the platform. SSSniperwolf, with over 30 million YouTube subscribers, uses Passes to give her most loyal fans access she doesn't share anywhere else. Kygo, the Norwegian DJ with over 2 billion Spotify streams, uses the app to drop concert footage, behind-the-scenes content, and pre-release music for paying fans. Eric Bellinger, who has written songs for Usher, Chris Brown, and Justin Bieber, posts exclusive studio sessions on the platform. Fans literally get to see how their favorite hits get made. Former WWE star CJ Perry (still known as Lana to wrestling fans) runs her fan business on Passes. Joy Taylor, the Fox Sports host, uses it to connect with her audience beyond TV. Ashlyn Harris, the former USWNT soccer star, is doing the same. Even Wall Street Beats, the financial investment community founded by Beats by Dre co-creator Steven Lamar, runs its full subscription operation on Passes, including masterclass courses and one-on-one analyst access.

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Why the Rebrand Makes Sense

The creator economy is exploding. U.S. creator revenue is expected to hit $21 billion in 2026, more than doubling over the past few years. With that kind of money on the table, the platforms serving creators are racing to differentiate themselves. Passes is positioning itself as the platform that helps celebrities build long-term businesses, not just cash in on a viral moment. By calling itself a "creator accelerator," the company is making it clear that it sees itself as infrastructure for building real empires, not just a paywall app. And it's not just hype. The platform also has built-in technology that prevents fans from screenshotting or recording paid content, which has been a constant problem on competing apps. If you've ever wondered why exclusive content from certain celebrities doesn't immediately leak online within minutes, this anti-screenshot tech is part of the reason. That kind of feature matters when you're a household name with people constantly trying to grab your stuff and post it for free.

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Who is Lucy Guo?

The woman behind Passes has a story almost as wild as the celebrities on her app. Lucy Guo co-founded Scale AI before launching Passes in 2022. She's built Passes into a company that has raised $50 million in funding, and she's been pretty outspoken about wanting creators (and celebrities) to keep more of what they earn. "Creators shouldn't have to give up 20% of what they earn just to use a platform. We built Passes so they can actually keep what they make." Guo said. She's also a creator herself, which is part of why the platform feels different from others built by Silicon Valley executives who have never made a dollar online from their own audience. Guo's whole pitch is that creators (and yes, celebrities count) are running real businesses, and they deserve a platform that treats them that way.

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