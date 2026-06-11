EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand SOS — Shocking No-Shows and Shaky Performance Ignite Fears the Show is Closing for Singing Icon

While the 84-year-old global icon – who has long served as an advocate for women's heart health and cofounded the Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles – cited a bum knee as her excuse, insiders tattle her situation is far graver.

"With Barbra's resources, a bad knee alone would never stop this trip to France," said a source.

"She flies private. She would have had medical staff, assistants, whatever she needed. This is much bigger than mobility issues."

The legendary star was set to receive the honorary Palme d'Or, the marquee movie fest's top non-competitive honor, in recognition of her decades-long career as an actor, director and singer.

But Streisand announced her doctors had advised her not to attend as she recovers from a knee injury.