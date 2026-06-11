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Home > Exclusives > Barbra Streisand
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EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand SOS — Shocking No-Shows and Shaky Performance Ignite Fears the Show is Closing for Singing Icon

barbra streisand shaky performance retirement fears
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand's shaky performance and no-shows have fueled fears about her future.

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June 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Superstar Barbra Streisand's decision to skip the Cannes Film Festival hides the shocking secret the Funny Girl is facing the final curtain, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

"On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury," she said, "I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year."

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Knee Injury Explanation Raises Questions

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Barbra Streisand said doctors advised her to skip the Cannes Film Festival as she recovers from a knee injury.
Source: Rachpoot/P&P/MEGA

Barbra Streisand said doctors advised her to skip the Cannes Film Festival as she recovers from a knee injury.

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While the 84-year-old global icon – who has long served as an advocate for women's heart health and cofounded the Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles – cited a bum knee as her excuse, insiders tattle her situation is far graver.

"With Barbra's resources, a bad knee alone would never stop this trip to France," said a source.

"She flies private. She would have had medical staff, assistants, whatever she needed. This is much bigger than mobility issues."

The legendary star was set to receive the honorary Palme d'Or, the marquee movie fest's top non-competitive honor, in recognition of her decades-long career as an actor, director and singer.

But Streisand announced her doctors had advised her not to attend as she recovers from a knee injury.

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Oscars Performance Sparked Online Backlash

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The Cannes Film Festival was set to honor Streisand with an honorary Palme d'Or for her decades-long career.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The Cannes Film Festival was set to honor Streisand with an honorary Palme d'Or for her decades-long career.

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Despite that, insiders reveal the singer has lain low since her Oscars performance in March after what several have described as a difficult weekend.

During the Academy Awards telecast, a teary Streisand shared her favorite memories of the late Robert Redford, then belted out several lines from the theme song of their weepy 1973 drama, The Way We Were.

She ended with a dramatic vocal run that prompted the audience to break into wild applause, but the TV broadcast abruptly cut to a commercial.

The moment went viral and online pundits had a field day jabbing Streisand's performance.

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Backlash Reportedly Shattered Her Confidence

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Robert Redford was remembered by Streisand during her emotional appearance at the Academy Awards in March.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Robert Redford was remembered by Streisand during her emotional appearance at the Academy Awards in March.

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"The reaction shook her confidence badly," said a source.

"Barbra has always been incredibly sensitive and when she feels exposed or vulnerable, she disappears."

Her acceptance of the prestigious Palme d'Or was meant to be a triumphant return to the spotlight amid a glamorous celebration of her amazing career, friends said.

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Friends Fear Streisand's Final Curtain

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Sources claimed Streisand has kept a low profile since her Oscars performance drew widespread online attention.
Source: Ron Sachs - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Sources claimed Streisand has kept a low profile since her Oscars performance drew widespread online attention.

Instead, her failure to show has become another reminder that Streisand may be stepping away from public life for good, according to pals.

"She wanted desperately to be there," confided the insider, "but emotionally and physically, she's struggling more than people realize."

Another source said bluntly: "Don't expect another concert. Right now the focus is Barbra's health, her comfort and protecting her from unnecessary stress that could kill her."

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