Former Diddy Escort Slaps Cassie With Lawsuit Over Alleged 'Freak Offs' — Claims He 'Contracted an STD' and Endured 'Psychological Injuries'

The former male escort claimed that he always insisted on using protection for their encounters, but as he and Ventura became more comfortable – and more romantic – with each other, she decided to ditch the condoms, a decision he alleged led to her getting pregnant.

"She told me that she had been pregnant and was sure it was my child," he claimed in his book, noting that he was regrettably in jail at the time on an unrelated parole violation. "She started to cry and said she was sorry. She claimed that she hadn’t wanted to do it. I had no choice but to forgive her."

Howard said after that, he began to see Ventura in a different light.

"That’s when I really started to look at her like maybe she was just a [expletive]," he said. "And I don’t mean that with any disrespect, but the truth is the truth. If a woman is so willing to have promiscuous s-- with so many men without any thought or indication of getting pregnant or protection? That’s just what she is. She’s a loose woman."