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Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs
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Former Diddy Escort Slaps Cassie With Lawsuit Over Alleged 'Freak Offs' — Claims He 'Contracted an STD' and Endured 'Psychological Injuries'

Clayton Howard spent nearly a decade as the personal escort of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura.
Source: clayton howard/mega

Clayton Howard spent nearly a decade as the personal escort of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura.

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June 8 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

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A former male escort who claims Sean "Diddy" Combs hired him to sexually satisfy the rapper's then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at his now-legendary "Freak Off" parties has slammed her efforts to have his explosive lawsuit against the pair dismissed, RadarOnline.com can report.

Clayton Howard alleged his time with the couple led to him contracting an STD and her getting pregnant – before allegedly secretly terminating the unborn child.

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Long Legal Lawsuit Lingers

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He has since filed a lawsuit against the pair for allegedly drugging and damaging him.
Source: mega

Clayton has since filed a lawsuit against the pair for allegedly drugging and damaging him.

Howard, who went by the name "Dave" during his time with the couple, worked for Combs for nearly a decade. He claimed his job was to have s-- with Ventura as her "husband," Combs, pleasured himself in the corner.

He has since been embroiled in an explosive lawsuit against Combs and Ventura, alleging they drugged him and inflicted long-lasting trauma during their time together.

But now, Ventura has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which Howard has angrily responded to online.

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Source: @operationr.o.c/tiktok

"Cassie and her legal team have created a dedicated campaign to try to discredit me, stalk me, harass me, whatever the case may be," the current law student blasted in a TikTok message recorded in his car.

However, Howard noted Ventura was trying to get the case tossed on a flimsy technicality.

"Cassie has not disputed any of my allegations," Howard said. "Her motion to dismiss attacks me on the timeliness of the allegations. Stating that because it happened x amount of years ago, now it’s too late to charge her or seek action against her."

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Cassie Ventura Allegedly 'Lied' to Clayton

Clayton Howard said Cassie Ventura lied to him about her relationship with Combs.
Source: clayton howard

Clayton Howard said Cassie Ventura lied to him about her relationship with Combs.

Howard has already filed a response rejecting this excuse, while doubling down on his allegations against Ventura.

"Cassie admitted to s-- trafficking me. Cassie admitted to lying to me. Cassie admitted to creating an environment that was completely deceptive of the truth of the narrative of what was going on," he claimed.

And he slammed Ventura's alleged misrepresentation of her intentions as "coercion."

"If she wasn’t willing to tell me who she really was and what was going on, she was lying to me," said Howard. "She hid her identity for multiple years for the sole purpose of lying to me and convincing me that herself and Sean Combs were husband and wife."

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Combs' Sickening Requests

Clayton Howard spent a decade as one of Combs' personal escorts.
Source: Clayton Howard

Clayton Howard said he spent a decade as one of Combs' personal escorts.

Howard detailed the debauchery in his tell-all book, Cassie: Victim or Co-conspirator, claiming he did not have much interaction with Combs at the start, as the rapper would sit quietly in the corner with various articles of clothing wrapped around his face to conceal his identity.

It took nearly a year, but once he discovered the mystery figure in the shadows was Combs, the alleged requests became increasingly more graphic from both music stars.

Howard previously told Radar, "Diddy wanted to watch me [expletive] for hours. I couldn't watch another man [expletive] for a minute, but he sat there for hours watching my body as he masturbated to please himself. This always made me uneasy."

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Allegations That Cassie Was 'Pregnant' With Clayton's Child

Clayton Howard said Cassie Ventura allegedly terminated their baby.
Source: MEGA

Clayton Howard said Cassie Ventura allegedly terminated their baby.

The former male escort claimed that he always insisted on using protection for their encounters, but as he and Ventura became more comfortable – and more romantic – with each other, she decided to ditch the condoms, a decision he alleged led to her getting pregnant.

"She told me that she had been pregnant and was sure it was my child," he claimed in his book, noting that he was regrettably in jail at the time on an unrelated parole violation. "She started to cry and said she was sorry. She claimed that she hadn’t wanted to do it. I had no choice but to forgive her."

Howard said after that, he began to see Ventura in a different light.

"That’s when I really started to look at her like maybe she was just a [expletive]," he said. "And I don’t mean that with any disrespect, but the truth is the truth. If a woman is so willing to have promiscuous s-- with so many men without any thought or indication of getting pregnant or protection? That’s just what she is. She’s a loose woman."

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