Kim Kardashian Sparks F1 WAG War: Lewis Hamilton's Girlfriend 'Stealing the Show' by Taking Spotlight Off 'Jealous' Rivals
June 9 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has sparked a bitter fallout with fellow F1 WAGs since she started dating Lewis Hamilton, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the SKIMS' founder's appearances at races has seemingly infuriated rival partners of top drivers, who believe she's stealing all the attention.
'Other Ladies Are Used to Pulling Focus'
The reality star watched Hamilton, 41, race for Ferrari with Alexandra Leclerc, the wife of the Brit's fellow driver and teammate, Charles, during Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.
And after Hamilton finished second, Kardashian, 45, joined him on his luxury yacht, alongside sister Khloé, 41, to celebrate off the coast of the French Riviera.
But not all F1 WAGS are as welcoming as Alexandra.
An F1 insider told the Daily Mail: "There is a sense that she is stealing the show. There was a sense of jealousy when Kim arrived because the other ladies are used to pulling focus. However, she doesn't let it bother her."
'She Knows the Value She's Bringing to F1'
"She's used to it and knows the value she is bringing to the game," continued the source. "She doesn’t really care if the other girls don’t like her, but some of their teams have reached out to arrange lunches. She's open, but is focused on Lewis."
A separate source added: "F1 is already a world filled with enormous wealth, big personalities and even bigger egos. Now that Kim is part of that scene and expected to be around more often, the reaction has been mixed."
"Some people couldn't care less and are focused on their own circles, while others see value in being close to her because of the access and influence that can come with it."
Interview Blunder With Brundle
The Kardashians star did little to warm herself to the F1 community as a whole when she ignored cult commentator Martin Brundle’s attempts to interview her on the starting grid ahead of Sunday’s race.
The footage of the Brit being blanked by the reality star went viral, as fans were quick to slam Kardashian for her "rude" behavior.
Brundle, a former driver, is now famed within the global F1 fanbase for his pre-race walkabouts where he interviews celebrities on the fly on the grid in the minutes before a race begins.
The exchange, however, has been seen as a misstep in the circles where Kardashian is trying to become more familiar.
A second insider said: "Things shifted once word spread about her interaction — or lack of one — with Martin Brundle."
"Among many of the regulars in the F1 paddock, it was viewed as a pretty classless moment," noted the source. "The real question now is what happens the next time she's at a race."
"There will definitely be more eyes on her, and some feel she's become an unnecessary distraction at an event that, ideally, should be about the racing rather than the celebrity surrounding it," the source added. "And it's also not a great look for Lewis by association."
As for Hamilton, he's been desperate to win a record-breaking world championship, but has failed to win a title since 2020, which has seen some of the spotlight shift away from him.
But insiders believe Kardashian dating him has helped the Ferrari driver reclaim some attention.
The insider added: "That's why many believe he'd have no issue with Kim being around the F1 world as much as she wants. The spotlight follows her everywhere, and by extension, it keeps plenty of attention on him as well."