Kim Kardashian Sparks F1 WAG War: Lewis Hamilton's Girlfriend 'Stealing the Show' by Taking Spotlight Off 'Jealous' Rivals

The reality star watched Hamilton, 41, race for Ferrari with Alexandra Leclerc, the wife of the Brit's fellow driver and teammate, Charles, during Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

And after Hamilton finished second, Kardashian, 45, joined him on his luxury yacht, alongside sister Khloé, 41, to celebrate off the coast of the French Riviera.

But not all F1 WAGS are as welcoming as Alexandra.

An F1 insider told the Daily Mail: "There is a sense that she is stealing the show. There was a sense of jealousy when Kim arrived because the other ladies are used to pulling focus. However, she doesn't let it bother her."