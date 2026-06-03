EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Cocaine Shame — Smuggler Busted with 200 Pounds of Drugs Stuffed Into Her Underwear
June 3 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Billionaire Kim Kardashian's SKIMS clothing line unwittingly played a part in a $9.4million drug bust when authorities collared a truck driver who they say transported nearly 200 pounds of cocaine in a U.K.-bound shipment of the reality star's underwear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Polish national Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, was recently sentenced in Essex, England, to 13 years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to drug smuggling in the case. According to investigators, Konkel was stopped by border agents at the Port of Harwich in Essex on Sept. 5, 2025, after arriving via ferry from the Netherlands.
Hidden Compartment Exposed Cocaine Haul
The U.K.'s National Crime Agency (NCA) said Konkel's vehicle contained 28 shipments of SKIMS – but X-rays revealed a hidden compartment built into the truck's rear trailer doors that concealed 90 packages containing approximately 2 pounds of cocaine apiece.
Investigators also say the truck's tracking system showed a 16-minute stop that Konkel allegedly failed to declare during interviews and believe that's when the coke was loaded onto the vehicle by an organized crime ring.
Officials said neither the exporter nor the importer were connected to the illegal load and placed the blame squarely on Konkel, who initially denied any knowledge of the contraband.
Lawmen say Konkel eventually admitted he agreed to transport the drugs in exchange for approximately $5,200.
Kardashian Brand Cleared Of Wrongdoing
SKIMS and Kardashian have not been accused of any wrongdoing. The clothing company released a statement about the bust horror, stressing "it had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity" and "had no connection to the smuggling operation, the driver or the truck."
NCA operations manager Paul Orchard explained: "Organized crime groups use corrupt drivers like Konkel to move Class A drugs, often hidden on entirely legitimate loads such as this.
"The detection and investigation have removed a significant amount of cocaine whose profits are lost to the crime group behind the smuggling attempt, and with Konkel, they've lost an important enabler."
Officials Celebrate Major Drug Seizure
Border Force assistant director Jason Thorn added: "These drugs destroy lives and inflict misery on our communities. This significant interception is testament to the brilliant work of Border Force, depriving criminal networks of millions in profit.
"We continue to work round the clock to relentlessly pursue criminality, protect our borders and keep these dangerous drugs off our streets."