EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Cocaine Shame — Smuggler Busted with 200 Pounds of Drugs Stuffed Into Her Underwear

Polish national Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, was recently sentenced in Essex, England , to 13 years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to drug smuggling in the case. According to investigators, Konkel was stopped by border agents at the Port of Harwich in Essex on Sept. 5, 2025, after arriving via ferry from the Netherlands.

Billionaire Kim Kardashian 's SKIMS clothing line unwittingly played a part in a $9.4million drug bust when authorities collared a truck driver who they say transported nearly 200 pounds of cocaine in a U.K.-bound shipment of the reality star's underwear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The U.K.'s National Crime Agency (NCA) said Konkel's vehicle contained 28 shipments of SKIMS – but X-rays revealed a hidden compartment built into the truck's rear trailer doors that concealed 90 packages containing approximately 2 pounds of cocaine apiece.

Investigators also say the truck's tracking system showed a 16-minute stop that Konkel allegedly failed to declare during interviews and believe that's when the coke was loaded onto the vehicle by an organized crime ring.

Officials said neither the exporter nor the importer were connected to the illegal load and placed the blame squarely on Konkel, who initially denied any knowledge of the contraband.

Lawmen say Konkel eventually admitted he agreed to transport the drugs in exchange for approximately $5,200.