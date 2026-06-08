'Complete Lack of Class': Kim Kardashian Blasted for Ignoring Cult F1 Interviewer at Monaco Grand Prix Before Watching Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton Claim Podium Finish

Brundle's pre-face chats on the starting grid with celebrities has become a much-liked tradition among F1 viewers.

But Kim's antics on Sunday, where she was in Monte Carlo to watch Ferrari driver boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, did not endear herself with fans of the sport.

Brit Brundle, an ex-driver-turned-commentator, was filmed weaving his way across the busy starting grid and when he asked Kim and sister Khloé for a quick interview, she looked away.

A man, who is presumed to be an F1 employee, then whispered something to the Kardashians star as Brundle tells someone not to "push" him.

"Normally, people will have a quick chat with us. Are you enjoying F1?" Brundle asked Kim, who simply waved and didn't answer his questions.