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Home > News > Kim Kardashian

'Complete Lack of Class': Kim Kardashian Blasted for Ignoring Cult F1 Interviewer at Monaco Grand Prix Before Watching Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton Claim Podium Finish

picture of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has gone viral for snubbing interview request with legendary F1 commentator before watching boyfriend Lewis Hamilton compete in Monaco Grand Prix.

June 8 2026, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian has been slammed by F1 fans for ignoring a cult interviewer before the Monaco Grand Prix.

RadarOnline.com can reveal footage of the SKIMS founder, 45, giving veteran commenter Martin Brundle the cold shoulder has gone viral, and it's Kim who is receiving the most criticism.

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Failing To Endear Herself With F1 Fans

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picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim was happy to soak up attention on the starting grid, but did not want to speak.

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Brundle's pre-face chats on the starting grid with celebrities has become a much-liked tradition among F1 viewers.

But Kim's antics on Sunday, where she was in Monte Carlo to watch Ferrari driver boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, did not endear herself with fans of the sport.

Brit Brundle, an ex-driver-turned-commentator, was filmed weaving his way across the busy starting grid and when he asked Kim and sister Khloé for a quick interview, she looked away.

A man, who is presumed to be an F1 employee, then whispered something to the Kardashians star as Brundle tells someone not to "push" him.

"Normally, people will have a quick chat with us. Are you enjoying F1?" Brundle asked Kim, who simply waved and didn't answer his questions.

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'So, We’re Not Talking Today'

Source: @LH44updates

Kim and Khloé blank Brundle before race.

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Kim and her sister Khloé, 41, then walked away with their entourage.

"So, we're not talking today," a disappointed Brundle told his viewers.

Fans criticised Kim on social media for the awkward encounter.

"How rude was Kim Kardashian? Brundle there to ask questions and she looks at some dude to see if Brundle was worth talking to. Poor. #F1 #Monaco," tweeted one user.

"Some 'celebrities' need to get a grip when on the grid walk for the F1, they should be kicked off if they don't want to chat. Kim Kardashian take note. Martin Brundle his funny self as usual lol,” added another.

"Kim Kardashian is not too good to talk to Martin Brundle. What a complete lack of class," claimed a third user.

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'She Has No Place On Our Grid'

picture of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim, here with sister Khloe, were blasted by fans for ignoring much-loved interviewer.

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"Didn’t we just know Kim Kardashian would refuse to speak to Martin Brundle. Famous for absolutely nothing if any import, can’t carry an umbrella herself & she ignores Martin when talented sports persons & international actors embrace him. She has no place on our grid," a fourth person chimed in.

However, several other fans defended Kim’s decision not to conduct an interview with Brundle.

"There’s never been an expectation WAGS will take interviews, no matter how audacious Brundle is or how famous Kim is, nobody is entitled to force the drivers loved ones onto camera. Lets keep it that way," tweeted one supporter.

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picture of Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

Second-placed Hamilton poses with winner Kimi Antonelli (center) and third-placed Max Verstappen.

"Brundle and his Lewis (Hamilton) hate agenda did this on purpose btw. He knew Kim didn't want to speak. Security was there blocking. He honours it with everyone else, but with her he went out of his way to create a drama? Nasty nasty man,” wrote another person.

"People always find something on people they want to find about. was she even aware of it? it literally looks like she was not," said a third user.

Kim and Khloé arrived by boat in Monaco on Friday, wearing coordinating outfits to support Hamilton.

The Brit driver secured a podium finish, coming second.

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