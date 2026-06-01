EXCLUSIVE: Clueless Kylie Jenner's Warped Priorities — How Self-Obsessed Entrepreneur Ranks Cosmetics and Accessories Above Kids on Gratitude List
June 1 2026, Updated 6:15 a.m. ET
Self-obsessed Kylie Jenner sparked a social media firestorm when she ranked spray tans and Birkin bags above her two young kids on an Instagram gratitude list – but insiders told RadarOnline.com it's just the latest example of the Kardashian reality clan's skewed parenting priorities.
"This is the cherry on top of a pattern that people have been talking about for years," said an insider.
Kylie Slammed Over Parenting Comment
Digital critics slammed 28-year-old Jenner – who shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex Travis Scott – with one Reddit commenter fuming, "Your children deserve better. Imagine in a few years' time seeing that your own mother picked her handbags and spray tan over you."
According to insiders, the makeup mogul's comment underlines what some have long claimed – that the Kardashians sisters are all missing the "mommy gene."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kardashian moms have repeatedly been accused of acting like parents only for the cameras.
"For Kylie to casually rank products over her kids just says it all. It might sound like a joke, but it lines up with everything people have been seeing. The brand always comes first," a source shared.
Billionaire Kim Kardashian, 45, who shares North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, with ex-hubby Kanye West, has also been repeatedly blasted for allegedly putting work and her personal life ahead of her children.
Kardashian Sisters Facing Parenting Backlash
Sources previously said sister Khloé Kardashian, 41, even accused Kim of ignoring her children, while working nonstop and relentlessly hunting for a man.
Meanwhile, sources have warned that Khloé's on-again-off-again dynamic with Tristan Thompson, 35, has created confusion for their children, True, 8, and Tatum, 3.
Kourtney Kardashian's parenting has also raised eyebrows, especially after her son Mason, now 16, refused to join a televised family trip to Australia in 2024.
But according to an insider, Kourtney, 47 – who also shares Penelope, 13, and Reign, 11, with ex Scott Disick, 42, and Rocky, 2, with husband Travis Barker, 50 – then had trouble connecting with her older kids Down Under.
Kris Blamed For Parenting Problems
"Kourtney prides herself on being this supermom, but most people would agree she's just as self-centered as her sisters are," a source said.
According to a source close to the TV titans, matriarch Kris Jenner, 70, is to blame.
The insider said: "She raised her kids to put image above everything else, so it really shouldn't be a shock that they're now raising their own kids the same way."