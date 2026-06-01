EXCLUSIVE: Clueless Kylie Jenner's Warped Priorities — How Self-Obsessed Entrepreneur Ranks Cosmetics and Accessories Above Kids on Gratitude List

Digital critics slammed 28-year-old Jenner – who shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex Travis Scott – with one Reddit commenter fuming, "Your children deserve better. Imagine in a few years' time seeing that your own mother picked her handbags and spray tan over you."

According to insiders, the makeup mogul's comment underlines what some have long claimed – that the Kardashians sisters are all missing the "mommy gene."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kardashian moms have repeatedly been accused of acting like parents only for the cameras.

"For Kylie to casually rank products over her kids just says it all. It might sound like a joke, but it lines up with everything people have been seeing. The brand always comes first," a source shared.

Billionaire Kim Kardashian, 45, who shares North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, with ex-hubby Kanye West, has also been repeatedly blasted for allegedly putting work and her personal life ahead of her children.