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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Celeb Make-Up Artists Tell All — Including Who's a Germaphobe, Life of the Party… And Tanning Addict

celeb make up artists stars beauty habits
Source: MEGA

Celeb make-up artists revealed stars' beauty habits, quirks and backstage behavior secrets.

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June 1 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Who's a germaphobe, who's the life of the party – and who battled a spray tan addiction?

Find out as RadarOnline.com reveals these celebrities.

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Ariana Grande reportedly preferred viewing herself through phone filters during glam sessions and once resisted removing heavy spray tans.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Ariana Grande reportedly preferred viewing herself through phone filters during glam sessions and once resisted removing heavy spray tans.

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Ariana Loves A Good Filter

Looking good in real life vs. on social media are two different things – just ask Ariana Grande, 32. "When she's having her glam done, instead of looking in a mirror, she'll look at her face on her phone with a filter, almost like she prefers seeing herself that way," said a source. At least she's gotten over her spray tan addiction.

"She went through a phase where she refused to be without copious amounts of fake tan. Her spray tanner would attempt to have her remove it or exfoliate, and she'd refuse, insisting that he apply more and more, sometimes every day. She went overboard."

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J.Lo Turns Back Time

One might say Jennifer Lopez, 56, is living in the past. "When she has her makeup done," said an insider, "she uses her favorite photos of herself from her 20s as inspiration." The singer has long credited sleep as her biggest beauty secret, "but there's a lot of makeup wizardry involved," added the insider.

"And J.Lo takes exceptional care of her skin to achieve that impossibly youthful glow. Everything has to be perfect."

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Jennifer Lopez uses favorite photos from her 20s as beauty inspiration while preparing for appearances, according to an insider.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez uses favorite photos from her 20s as beauty inspiration while preparing for appearances, according to an insider.

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Nicki's Demanding

The concept of clean beauty means something different to Nicki Minaj. The rapper, 43, "is a total germaphobe," said a source.

"She has her makeup artists show her that each product and brush is brand-new. If she knows they worked with another celebrity before seeing her, she makes them swear things weren't used on the other star first."

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Nicki Minaj reportedly asks makeup artists to prove brushes and products are brand-new before using them on her.
Source: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Nicki Minaj reportedly asks makeup artists to prove brushes and products are brand-new before using them on her.

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Charlize Is A Blast

Few stars have as much fun as Charlize Theron when they get glam. "Charlize is a great time. She makes everything a party," shared a source.

When the 50-year-old Oscar winner's makeup artist and hairstylist come over to prep her for an event, "She has champagne flowing and will drink and smoke while getting ready. It's like a glam pregame. She cracks jokes and has a dirty mouth. Everyone loves working with her."

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Charlize Theron reportedly turns glam prep into a party with champagne, jokes and smoking before events.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Charlize Theron reportedly turns glam prep into a party with champagne, jokes and smoking before events.

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Hailey Has A Hanger-On: Justin!

Justin Bieber, 32, once said he's "completely and utterly obsessed" with wife Hailey [Bieber], 29. Her hair and makeup team can attest to that! "He hovers over her glam squad as she gets her makeup done," shared a source.

"I don't think it's out of jealousy or being controlling, but he is very attached to her. It's a little much. Sometimes he'll be sitting on her lap as she has her makeup done. Her squad just rolls their eyes."

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Justin Bieber reportedly stays close to Hailey Bieber during her makeup sessions, sometimes sitting on her lap while she gets ready.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Justin Bieber reportedly stays close to Hailey Bieber during her makeup sessions, sometimes sitting on her lap while she gets ready.

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Kylie and Kendall Insist On Perfection

Less is more – except when it comes to Kylie [Jenner] and Kendall Jenner. "Kylie's glam sessions can go on for hours because she's so precise about her looks," said an insider. The 28-year-old "will show up with a full face of makeup already on.

She was recently using a new makeup artist, and when the artist offered to remove her makeup and start fresh, Kylie said no way!"

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Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner reportedly demand precise makeup application, with Kylie refusing to remove existing makeup during glam sessions.
Source: 818 Tequilla and Rao’s Homemade / MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner reportedly demand precise makeup application, with Kylie refusing to remove existing makeup during glam sessions.

Kendall, 30, who claims to be a tomboy, also loves makeup – and, by her own admission, it has to be applied perfectly. "If someone is doing my eyeliner, it has to be exactly the same on both sides, super-straight. If there's a tiny little bump, it has to be fixed," she once said. "Our family makeup artists are so over me sometimes."

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