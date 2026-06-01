EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Celeb Make-Up Artists Tell All — Including Who's a Germaphobe, Life of the Party… And Tanning Addict

Ariana Loves A Good Filter

Looking good in real life vs. on social media are two different things – just ask Ariana Grande, 32. "When she's having her glam done, instead of looking in a mirror, she'll look at her face on her phone with a filter, almost like she prefers seeing herself that way," said a source. At least she's gotten over her spray tan addiction.

"She went through a phase where she refused to be without copious amounts of fake tan. Her spray tanner would attempt to have her remove it or exfoliate, and she'd refuse, insisting that he apply more and more, sometimes every day. She went overboard."