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EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason King Charles and Queen Camilla Failed to Meet Jeffrey Epstein Survivors on US State Visit — As Andrew Windsor Scandal Keeps Raging

Photo of King Charles, Queen Camilla and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Mega

King Charles and Queen Camilla failed to meet survivors linked to the Jeffrey Epstein during their visit.

May 31 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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King Charles and Queen Camilla failed to meet survivors linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case during their recent state visit to the United States – and sources have now told RadarOnline.com legal and constitutional considerations made the encounter "impossible" for the royals, despite fierce calls ahead of their trip for it to take place.

The King, 77, and Queen, 78, made the journey to the States to meet Donald Trump and mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, with the trip including a series of high-profile engagements, including a private tea with the President and First Lady, a major public celebration and events commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

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Epstein Scandal Shadow Blocks Royal Meeting

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Photo of King Charles, Queen Camilla and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Mega

King Charles and Queen Camilla did not meet Jeffrey Epstein case survivors.

However, one proposed meeting was ruled out amid continuing sensitivities surrounding the Epstein scandal and its long shadow over the Royal Family.

Campaigners and members of the family of Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre – who accused Charles' younger brother Andrew of bedding her while she was a teen before her suicide death last year aged 41 – called on Charles and Camilla to meet survivors during the visit.

A royal source told us: "There is enormous sympathy from Charles and Camilla for survivors and a recognition of the courage many have shown in speaking publicly about their experiences. However, there was also an understanding that the King must operate within strict constitutional boundaries."

The source added: "Any engagement that could be perceived as intersecting with ongoing legal processes or official assessments creates difficulties. The position taken was that avoiding any potential complication by meeting victims was ultimately in the best interests of everyone involved."

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Ongoing Prince Andrew Crisis Feeds Scrutiny

Photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre
Source: Mega

Prince Andrew remains under scrutiny for his links to the late criminal.

The issue remains particularly sensitive because of the continuing public attention surrounding the Royal Family's historic links to Epstein through the former Prince Andrew, 66, whose friendship with the disgraced pedophile has generated years of controversy and scrutiny.

Another source said: "The monarchy is still dealing with the reputational fallout from the Epstein affair, and the scandal around Andrew is still raging. Any decision connected to that subject is examined intensely, which inevitably makes planning around it extremely complicated."

The source continued: "There is a desire to avoid any action that could distract from the purpose of the state visit or create unintended consequences for those seeking justice and accountability."

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Palace Rules Out Meeting With Survivors

Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: Mega

The monarchy continues to face severe fallout from the Epstein scandal.

Another palace source also outlined the official position.

They said: "Officials carefully considered the suggestion of Charles and Camilla meeting Epstein survivors, but the conclusion remained a meeting of that nature was not appropriate during the US visit. That guidance was consistent throughout the planning process.

"There is complete recognition of the significance of the survivors' experiences and the importance of their pursuit of justice. At the same time, there is concern that any engagement involving the King could create unintended complications while official inquiries and legal considerations remain active against his younger brother.

"Charles' constitutional responsibilities also mean he must exercise caution whenever there is even a theoretical possibility of influencing legal matters. The assessment has been that maintaining a clear distance from anything connected to ongoing processes is the most responsible course of action."

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Photo of Queen Camilla
Source: Mega

Queen Camilla plans to continue supporting abuse survivors during the reign.

While a meeting with survivors didn't take place, Camilla has long been involved with organizations supporting women affected by abuse and violence, and is expected to continue highlighting issues affecting survivors for the rest of her and Charles' reign.

The state visit was one of the most significant overseas engagements of Charles' time on the throne to date, combining diplomatic events with commemorations designed to reinforce the historic relationship between Britain and the United States.

Andrew – stripped of his royal titles by Charles as punishment for his links to sex trafficker Epstein – is still on release "under investigation" by cops after being arrested by officers earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.

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