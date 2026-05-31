EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason King Charles and Queen Camilla Failed to Meet Jeffrey Epstein Survivors on US State Visit — As Andrew Windsor Scandal Keeps Raging

However, one proposed meeting was ruled out amid continuing sensitivities surrounding the Epstein scandal and its long shadow over the Royal Family.

Campaigners and members of the family of Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre – who accused Charles' younger brother Andrew of bedding her while she was a teen before her suicide death last year aged 41 – called on Charles and Camilla to meet survivors during the visit.

A royal source told us: "There is enormous sympathy from Charles and Camilla for survivors and a recognition of the courage many have shown in speaking publicly about their experiences. However, there was also an understanding that the King must operate within strict constitutional boundaries."

The source added: "Any engagement that could be perceived as intersecting with ongoing legal processes or official assessments creates difficulties. The position taken was that avoiding any potential complication by meeting victims was ultimately in the best interests of everyone involved."