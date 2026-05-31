Donald Trump Taunts Jill Biden Over Debate Night 'Stroke' Fears and Claims His Own Performance Made Joe 'Choke'

The president seized on a startling new admission from former first lady Jill Biden , who revealed she feared her husband was suffering a medical emergency during the now-infamous showdown that helped derail his reelection campaign.

President Donald Trump is taking a victory lap over Joe Biden 's disastrous 2024 debate performance, claiming his own showing onstage was so strong it caused his rival to completely unravel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald mocked Jill after excerpts from her new memoir revealed she believed something was seriously wrong with Joe as he struggled through the June 2024 debate.

"Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe," Donald wrote on Truth Social on May 29.

He continued by taking credit for Joe's disastrous appearance, arguing that his own performance may have pushed the then-president over the edge.

"In other words, as many have asked, did my strong performance in that debate cause him to plain and simple 'choke,' leading to his ignominious defeat, or were other reasons the cause?" Donald wrote.

The president then boasted: "Nobody else knows the answer to that, BUT I DO!!!"