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Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Jill Biden Torches Kamala Harris: Joe's Wife Accuses Ex-Veep of Acting Like 'a Courtroom Prosecutor' Over 2024 Presidential Endorsement Demands

split image of Kamala Harris / Jill Biden / Joe Biden
Source: mega

Jill Biden is accusing Kamala Harris of acting like a 'courtroom prosecutor' during a pivotal 2024 phone call.

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May 29 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Former President Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, is reopening old wounds with Kamala Harris, accusing the former vice president of acting like a "courtroom prosecutor" during a pivotal phone call after her husband dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former first lady's explosive claims, detailed in her upcoming memoir, shed new light on the tense relationship between Harris and the Biden family behind the scenes.

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'I Want It Sooner'

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image of The former first lady said Kamala pressed Joe Biden for an immediate endorsement after he dropped out of the presidential race.
Source: mega

The former first lady claimed Harris pressed Joe Biden for an immediate endorsement after he dropped out of the presidential race.

In her forthcoming memoir, View from the East Wing, due out June 2, Jill recalled the dramatic July 21, 2024, conversation in which President Biden informed Harris he would be ending his re-election campaign, per The New York Post.

According to an excerpt published by USA Today, Harris responded: "Oh my God, Joe. Are you sure?" before quickly turning the conversation toward securing Joe's endorsement.

When Joe suggested waiting until the following morning before publicly backing Harris, she allegedly pushed back, saying: "I want it sooner."

The former president then told Harris he would call her back "when I figure this out," but Jill claimed the then-vice president continued pressing him.

"Could you do it soon? Say, in 20 minutes?" Harris reportedly asked.

Jill wrote that Harris' tone reminded her of "a courtroom prosecutor" and said she ultimately walked out of the room.

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Joe Biden's Swift Endorsement

image of Kamala reportedly asked Joe if he could announce his endorsement 'in 20 minutes.'
Source: mega

Harris reportedly asked Joe Biden if he could announce his endorsement 'in 20 minutes.'

Despite the back-and-forth, Joe endorsed Harris roughly 30 minutes after announcing he was ending his campaign, effectively clearing the field and avoiding a potentially chaotic Democratic primary battle just weeks before the party's national convention in Chicago.

The endorsement immediately positioned Harris as the Democratic Party's standard-bearer and shut down speculation that multiple high-profile Democrats might compete for the nomination.

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Years of Bad Blood

image of Jill wrote that she eventually walked out of the room as the conversation continued.
Source: mega

Jill Biden wrote that she eventually walked out of the room as the conversation continued.

The strained relationship between Harris and Jill dates back years.

During a 2019 Democratic primary debate, Harris sharply criticized Joe over his past opposition to federally mandated busing programs designed to help desegregate schools.

The exchange became one of the defining moments of the primary race and reportedly left a lasting impression on the Biden family.

Just days later, Jill defended her husband during a conference call with supporters.

"With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f--k yourself," she said of Harris' debate attack.

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image of The memoir revisits longstanding tensions between Harris and the Biden family dating back to the 2019 Democratic primary.
Source: mega

The memoir revisits longstanding tensions between Harris and the Biden family dating back to the 2019 Democratic primary.

The bitterness reportedly lingered even after Joe secured the Democratic nomination.

According to previous reports, Jill strongly opposed selecting Harris as her husband's running mate and questioned why she should be rewarded after publicly challenging him on the debate stage.

"There are millions of people in the United States," Jill reportedly said at the time. "Why do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?"

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