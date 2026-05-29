Jill Biden Torches Kamala Harris: Joe's Wife Accuses Ex-Veep of Acting Like 'a Courtroom Prosecutor' Over 2024 Presidential Endorsement Demands

In her forthcoming memoir, View from the East Wing, due out June 2, Jill recalled the dramatic July 21, 2024, conversation in which President Biden informed Harris he would be ending his re-election campaign, per The New York Post.

According to an excerpt published by USA Today, Harris responded: "Oh my God, Joe. Are you sure?" before quickly turning the conversation toward securing Joe's endorsement.

When Joe suggested waiting until the following morning before publicly backing Harris, she allegedly pushed back, saying: "I want it sooner."

The former president then told Harris he would call her back "when I figure this out," but Jill claimed the then-vice president continued pressing him.

"Could you do it soon? Say, in 20 minutes?" Harris reportedly asked.

Jill wrote that Harris' tone reminded her of "a courtroom prosecutor" and said she ultimately walked out of the room.