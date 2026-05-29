Trump Tears Into Jill Biden in Explosive Rant After Ex-First Lady Confessed She Thought Joe Was 'Having a Stroke' During Disastrous 2024 Debate

In fact, the president, 79, even insinuated Jill, 74, was a bad wife for her reaction during his presidential debate against former President Joe Biden , 83, in 2024, RadarOnline.com reveals.

“Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate, where Joe was not exactly performing to the highest level of debate standards," he wrote.

On Truth Social, Trump tore into Jill after she recently admitted that Joe's cognitive function during the event surprised and even scared her .

Jill admitted on CBS News Sunday Morning that she didn't "know what happened," while her husband choked on the debate stage.

The professor even confessed she was concerned her husband was "having a stroke," and that it "scared me to death."

Trump responded to the anecdote by mocking Jill's reaction.

“She said that she thought he was having a ‘stroke,’ and various other really bad things, and yet never rushed onto the stage to help her troubled husband, as any good wife would do," he claimed.

The MAGA president then credited himself for Joe's stumbles, brushing off the health concerns Jill highlighted.

“The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing prior to his near total collapse. In other words, as many have asked, did my strong performance in that debate cause him to plain and simple 'choke,' leading to his ignominious defeat, or were other reasons the cause? Nobody else knows the answer to that, BUT I DO!!!”