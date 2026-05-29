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Home > Politics > Donal Trump

Trump Tears Into Jill Biden in Explosive Rant After Ex-First Lady Confessed She Thought Joe Was 'Having a Stroke' During Disastrous 2024 Debate

A photo of Donald Trump alongside a photo of Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump took an early morning swipe at Jill Biden.

May 29 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump suddenly made a villain of former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in a jarring early morning post.

In fact, the president, 79, even insinuated Jill, 74, was a bad wife for her reaction during his presidential debate against former President Joe Biden, 83, in 2024, RadarOnline.com reveals.

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Trump Opens His Day With Brutal Jill Biden Blast

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump attempted to take credit for Joe's slow responses.

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On Truth Social, Trump tore into Jill after she recently admitted that Joe's cognitive function during the event surprised and even scared her.

“Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate, where Joe was not exactly performing to the highest level of debate standards," he wrote.

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Jill Biden Confesses to Fear During Presidential Debate

A photo of Donald Trump and Joe Biden on the presidential debate stage
Source: MEGA

Jill worried her husband had a stroke.

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Jill admitted on CBS News Sunday Morning that she didn't "know what happened," while her husband choked on the debate stage.

The professor even confessed she was concerned her husband was "having a stroke," and that it "scared me to death."

Trump responded to the anecdote by mocking Jill's reaction.

“She said that she thought he was having a ‘stroke,’ and various other really bad things, and yet never rushed onto the stage to help her troubled husband, as any good wife would do," he claimed.

The MAGA president then credited himself for Joe's stumbles, brushing off the health concerns Jill highlighted.

“The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing prior to his near total collapse. In other words, as many have asked, did my strong performance in that debate cause him to plain and simple 'choke,' leading to his ignominious defeat, or were other reasons the cause? Nobody else knows the answer to that, BUT I DO!!!”

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Joe Biden's Controversial 2024 Debate

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Source: MEGA

The debate spurred conversation that Biden should step down from the race.

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The debate, which included a hot conversation about abortion, was a 90 minute back-and-forth between Trump and Joe during their second matchup in a bid for the presidency. At the time, Joe was making an attempt at re-election as an incumbent. Trump, though, was also hoping to make an Oval Office return.

Joe appeared to lose his train of thought during the debate, causing notable pauses. He also had a raspy voice and was seemingly ill.

His performance at the debate was so lackluster that calls from Democrats for him to move aside intensified. He then had a few more gaffes while speaking at a NATO summit before a COVID diagnosis. Many voters from both sides of the aisle expressed concerns with his age and health.

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Kamala Harris Admits to 'Slow Start' From Biden

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A photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Even Kamala Harris was critical of her running mate.

The former president's VP and running mate Kamala Harris, 61, even conceded he had a "slow start" to the debate, a rare criticism from her.

When he eventually stepped down from the running position, Harris filled in for him as the Democratic candidate for president.

However, she was not successful in her bid and lost the election to Trump.

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