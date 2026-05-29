Top Trump Aide Abruptly Quits White House as Behind-the-Scenes Chaos Engulfs Administration

The devout Christian told Axios that the name of her new company was "inspired by Jesus as the cornerstone of my life and basis of my firm. The goal is to create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting."

White House Press Secretary and new mom herself, , had nothing but high praise for her outgoing colleague.

"Sonny is the best media booker in the business – and it's not even close. Sonny has the most extensive network of media contacts of anyone in politics. But, most importantly, she is well respected by everyone she works with because she's a hard worker and a great person," Leavitt, 28, told the outlet about Nelson.

She just gave birth to her second child, daughter Viviana, in early May and is currently on maternity leave.