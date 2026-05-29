Top Trump Aide Abruptly Quits White House as Behind-the-Scenes Chaos Engulfs Administration
May 29 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is losing another member of his inner circle after his special assistant and director of media affairs handed in her resignation, marking the latest departure from his administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sonny Joy Nelson has held the position ever since the president was sworn in for a second term in January 2025. She has worked for Trump since graduating from college in 2018, but a major life change may be driving her decision to leave the high-profile White House gig.
Nelson announced on March 31 that she's expecting her second child, another baby boy, this fall with her husband, Sam Klingsporn. The couple married in July 2022 after a year of dating.
The duo welcomed their first son, Isaiah Samuel, 13 months later on August 14, 2023.
The busy mom will no longer be working in the confines of the buzzing White House, as she plans to start her own media relations and public affairs firm, Cornerstone Strategics.
Karoline Leavit Has High Praise for Sonny Joy Nelson's White House Work
The devout Christian told Axios that the name of her new company was "inspired by Jesus as the cornerstone of my life and basis of my firm. The goal is to create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting."
White House Press Secretary and new mom herself, , had nothing but high praise for her outgoing colleague.
"Sonny is the best media booker in the business – and it's not even close. Sonny has the most extensive network of media contacts of anyone in politics. But, most importantly, she is well respected by everyone she works with because she's a hard worker and a great person," Leavitt, 28, told the outlet about Nelson.
She just gave birth to her second child, daughter Viviana, in early May and is currently on maternity leave.
Sonny Joy Nelson's Rise From Assistant to White House Power Player
Nelson has been staunchly pro-MAGA for nearly her entire professional life.
After graduating from Campbell University in 2018, she got a job as an executive assistant in communications for Trump's campaign committee, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
Nelson rose up the ranks to eventually become associate director of strategic communications, but went to work as the director of media affairs for a microblogging site targeting American conservatives between 2021 and 2023.
By November 2023, Nelson was back at work in Trump's race for the White House as his director of media affairs, helping him secure a second term a year later.
In a November 8, 2024, Instagram post, the staunchly pro-life media maven shared a series of photos from election day and declared in the caption, "The greatest political comeback in history. LIFE won. Common sense won. America won. It’s time to officially Make America Great Again."
Sonny Joy Nelson and Karoline Leavitt Were Like 'Sisters'
Nelson's last day on the job is May 29.
In her last Instagram post on April 29, she shared a photo posing with a heavily pregnant Leavitt as both cradled their baby bumps.
"One final baby bump pic," Nelson wrote in the caption, with Leavitt sharing the heartwarming comment, "My sister," showing how close the women are.
Nelson's departure announcement comes one week after Trump's Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, announced she would be leaving her position to care for her ailing husband, who is battling bone cancer.
It also comes after Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi were booted from their positions, as many critics have speculated that chaos has engulfed the administration behind the scenes, with some predicting more changes to occur.