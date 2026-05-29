Stephen Colbert's Joke About Bari Weiss Sparks CBS Meltdown — Network 'Directed Morning Show Not to Mention' Final 'Late Show' Episode

At the heart of the bad blood was a "fake news alert" segment airing on The Late Show on May 14, making fun of how Dokoupil was unable to travel to China for Donald Trump's two-day summit with Xi Jinping, instead sending him to neighboring Taiwan after allegedly not securing a Chinese visa in time for the president's trip.

The "news report" included a headline from the New York Post, as an anchorman's voice read, "While the rest of the TV news world is in China to cover the summit, CBS News was forced to send Tony Dokoupil to Taiwan after failing to get a Chinese visa in time for the president's visit, causing some insiders to call it very sloppy."

The segment cut to an actual clip of Dokoupil from the CBS Evening News, as he explained to viewers, "Right now, I'm just about 100 miles off the coast of mainland China," as the audience erupted in laughter.