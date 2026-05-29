Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr.'s Freebie Wedding Exposed: Multi-Millionaire 'Didn't Pay a Dime' for Lavish Bahamas Nuptials With New Wife Bettina Anderson

picture of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MGA

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly got a free wedding courtesy of new wife Bettina Anderson's family connections.

May 29 2026, Updated 3:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump Jr. managed to get a free wedding via billionaire friends of his new wife, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president's eldest son’s lavish celebrations in the Bahamas were reportedly engineered by wealthy social connections.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Wasn't Don Jr. Writing a Massive Check'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump Jr
Source: MEGA

Don Jr. benefitted from a family favor to celebrate nuptials in the Bahamas.

Article continues below advertisement

Don Jr’s new wife Bettina Anderson's family have ties with Little Pipe Cay, the private 38-acre island where the couple got married, and friends sorted the location as a favor for the newlyweds.

According to Rob Shuter’s Substack, an insider said: "This wasn't Don Jr. writing a massive check. The island was essentially a favor from extremely wealthy friends who adore Bettina."

Article continues below advertisement

'Bettina Has Known This World Forever'

picture of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Don Jr.'s new wife was very familiar with the lavish setting.

Article continues below advertisement

The wedding reportedly followed the couple’s legal marriage in Palm Beach.

The island had been featured in Pirates of the Caribbean and James Bond movie, Casino Royale.

It was developed by the late billionaire Michael Dingman and remains tied to his widow, Betsy Dingman, a longtime Anderson family friend. According to the source, Anderson, 39, and Don Jr., 48, had vacationed there before.

The insider explained: "Bettina has known this world forever."

Article continues below advertisement

'More Society Generosity Than Celebrity Excess'

picture of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

The newlyweds did not go overboard with the guestlist.

Article continues below advertisement

The source called it "more society generosity than celebrity excess."

RadarOnline.com recently told how Donald, wife Melania, and son Barron Trump's absence from Trump Jr.'s lavish wedding has sparked mounting speculation over what message the high-profile no-show may have sent about the famous family's dynamic.

While Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump were all publicly seen celebrating Don Jr.'s marriage to Anderson over the weekend, PR expert Michael Fahey said the coordinated absences naturally fueled intrigue because the Trump family's every move is viewed through a symbolic lens.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The absense of key family members, including Donald Trump and Melania Trump, raised eyebrows.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
'The View' got candid about plastic surgery.

Joy Behar's Plastic Surgery Dreams: 'The View' Star, 83, Wants to Go Under the Knife... as Her Co-hosts Expose Their Cosmetic Procedures

split image of Jake Tapper and Spencer Pratt

CNN's Jake Tapper Grills LA Mayoral Candidate Spencer Pratt With Explosive Audio of Him Claiming 9/11 Was '100% An Inside Job'

Article continues below advertisement

Michael told Radar, "What makes this especially interesting is that it wasn't just Donald Trump missing. When you also have Melania and Barron absent, while other members of the family are visibly present and celebrating publicly, it naturally creates intrigue."

The PR expert said the public fascination surrounding the Trump family means even attendance at private events becomes a topic of conversation online. The situation became more notable because the absences appeared coordinated rather than isolated.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania was also absent from Anderson's bridal shower earlier this year.

"Whether intentional or not, coordinated absences send a message, and in the Trump universe, people are trained to look for symbolism in everything," he explained.

Trump supporters and critics have spent years dissecting the family's public appearances, body language and interactions for deeper meaning. Because of that, several members of the family missing the wedding at once is always likely to trigger headlines and speculation.

Michael argued that one family member missing the wedding may not have generated the same level of scrutiny, but multiple absences immediately created a larger public narrative.

"The Melania factor adds another layer because this wasn't an isolated absence," he explained. "She was also absent from Bettina Anderson's bridal shower earlier this year."

The PR expert added, "One absence is easy to explain away. Multiple absences start creating a public pattern, and patterns are where media narratives are born."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.