Donald Trump Jr.'s Freebie Wedding Exposed: Multi-Millionaire 'Didn't Pay a Dime' for Lavish Bahamas Nuptials With New Wife Bettina Anderson
May 29 2026, Updated 3:37 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. managed to get a free wedding via billionaire friends of his new wife, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president's eldest son’s lavish celebrations in the Bahamas were reportedly engineered by wealthy social connections.
'This Wasn't Don Jr. Writing a Massive Check'
Don Jr’s new wife Bettina Anderson's family have ties with Little Pipe Cay, the private 38-acre island where the couple got married, and friends sorted the location as a favor for the newlyweds.
According to Rob Shuter’s Substack, an insider said: "This wasn't Don Jr. writing a massive check. The island was essentially a favor from extremely wealthy friends who adore Bettina."
'Bettina Has Known This World Forever'
The wedding reportedly followed the couple’s legal marriage in Palm Beach.
The island had been featured in Pirates of the Caribbean and James Bond movie, Casino Royale.
It was developed by the late billionaire Michael Dingman and remains tied to his widow, Betsy Dingman, a longtime Anderson family friend. According to the source, Anderson, 39, and Don Jr., 48, had vacationed there before.
The insider explained: "Bettina has known this world forever."
'More Society Generosity Than Celebrity Excess'
The source called it "more society generosity than celebrity excess."
RadarOnline.com recently told how Donald, wife Melania, and son Barron Trump's absence from Trump Jr.'s lavish wedding has sparked mounting speculation over what message the high-profile no-show may have sent about the famous family's dynamic.
While Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump were all publicly seen celebrating Don Jr.'s marriage to Anderson over the weekend, PR expert Michael Fahey said the coordinated absences naturally fueled intrigue because the Trump family's every move is viewed through a symbolic lens.
Michael told Radar, "What makes this especially interesting is that it wasn't just Donald Trump missing. When you also have Melania and Barron absent, while other members of the family are visibly present and celebrating publicly, it naturally creates intrigue."
The PR expert said the public fascination surrounding the Trump family means even attendance at private events becomes a topic of conversation online. The situation became more notable because the absences appeared coordinated rather than isolated.
"Whether intentional or not, coordinated absences send a message, and in the Trump universe, people are trained to look for symbolism in everything," he explained.
Trump supporters and critics have spent years dissecting the family's public appearances, body language and interactions for deeper meaning. Because of that, several members of the family missing the wedding at once is always likely to trigger headlines and speculation.
Michael argued that one family member missing the wedding may not have generated the same level of scrutiny, but multiple absences immediately created a larger public narrative.
"The Melania factor adds another layer because this wasn't an isolated absence," he explained. "She was also absent from Bettina Anderson's bridal shower earlier this year."
The PR expert added, "One absence is easy to explain away. Multiple absences start creating a public pattern, and patterns are where media narratives are born."