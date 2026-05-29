EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Daughter Hailed for Admitting to 'Most Heartbreaking Development Yet' in Movie Star's Dementia Battle

Bruce, best known for films including Die Hard, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, and The Sixth Sense, retired from acting after first being diagnosed with aphasia before his family announced in 2022 he had frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

Rumer has now reflected again on the family's efforts to support the ailing actor, while also discussing the changing nature of their relationship as his condition progresses.

Speaking about visiting her Hollywood veteran dad, Rumer said: "I love getting to go over and see him. I'm so grateful that I have a child that got to meet him because I don't know if my sisters will have that."

Rumer shares daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, two, with former partner Derek Richard Thomas.

Bruce is also father to Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Belle Willis with former wife Demi Moore, as well as Mabel Ray Willis and Evelyn Penn Willis with his current spouse Emma Heming Willis.