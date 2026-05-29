Joy Behar's Plastic Surgery Dreams: 'The View' Star, 83, Wants to Go Under the Knife... as Her Co-hosts Expose Their Cosmetic Procedures

Ana Navarro said that she spoke with the comedienne personally about it and encouraged her to do what made her feel "empowered and happy" in her body, despite the possibility of public backlash.

"She said, ‘I wanted to do this because I was looking sad when I’m feeling so happy,’ and she said, ‘The headline was I had Mounjaro face. Now, I look like how I feel. I look great.’ And she wanted a doctor that was a minimalist," Navarro added. "So it’s not like a dramatic thing where all of a sudden she looks like she’s from a different ethnicity. She looks like Rosie O’Donnell."

When it comes to plastic surgery and other beauty-related procedures, such as Botox or facials, Behar pointed out that "studies show" that people who "look good" are more likely to be chosen for the job.

"So it’s really just survival," the 83-year-old explained. "It’s not just about being attractive."