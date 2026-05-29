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Home > Entertainment > Joy Behar

Joy Behar's Plastic Surgery Dreams: 'The View' Star, 83, Wants to Go Under the Knife... as Her Co-hosts Expose Their Cosmetic Procedures

'The View' got candid about plastic surgery.
Source: Jeff Lipsky/ABC

'The View' got candid about plastic surgery.

May 29 2026, Updated 3:27 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar shared one surgery she would be willing to go under the knife for as the co-hosts spilled the tea on all the cosmetic procedures they've gotten in the past, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The topic came up on the Friday, May 29, installment of The View, as they discussed Rosie O'Donnell's decision to get a facelift at 64 years old.

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Rosie O'Donnell's Facelift

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Rosie O'Donnell got a facelift at 64 years old.
Source: Jeff Lipsky/ABC; MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell got a facelift at 64 years old.

Ana Navarro said that she spoke with the comedienne personally about it and encouraged her to do what made her feel "empowered and happy" in her body, despite the possibility of public backlash.

"She said, ‘I wanted to do this because I was looking sad when I’m feeling so happy,’ and she said, ‘The headline was I had Mounjaro face. Now, I look like how I feel. I look great.’ And she wanted a doctor that was a minimalist," Navarro added. "So it’s not like a dramatic thing where all of a sudden she looks like she’s from a different ethnicity. She looks like Rosie O’Donnell."

When it comes to plastic surgery and other beauty-related procedures, such as Botox or facials, Behar pointed out that "studies show" that people who "look good" are more likely to be chosen for the job.

"So it’s really just survival," the 83-year-old explained. "It’s not just about being attractive."

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Lasers, Botox and Surgeries

Sunny Hostin said she had a breast reduction done.
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin said she had a breast reduction done.

Behar then asked the panel which procedures they'd want to get if they had the opportunity. Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted that she's partial to getting "lasers and Botox" done, while Sunny Hostin shared that she had her breasts surgically "reduced" in size.

"I want that!" Behar said enthusiastically. "I have like Thelma and Louise. Thelma is bigger than Louise."

Sara Haines chimed in, "That’s normal. Every woman has varied sizes."

"Mine don’t!" Hostin teased. "I have the same now, and I’m happy about it."

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Sara Haines Reveals Her 'Biggest Insecurity'

Sarah Haines spoke about how her skin changed after pregnancy.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Haines spoke about how her skin changed after pregnancy.

As for Navarro, she joked, "I’d like to go into a chamber, pull up, starting from my ankles, and go ahead and then make it into a ponytail."

But Haines, 48, she claimed her "biggest insecurity" was her skin after having children.

"Because I work out a lot, and I worked out a lot before, and all of a sudden the one difference is you see the skin," she noted. "If I do a push up, you can see it. Any woman who’s had kids knows this little pooch."

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Alyssa Farah Griffin said she respects celebrities who are open about their plastic surgery procedures.
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she respects celebrities who are open about their plastic surgery procedures.

In the same conversation, Haines additionally emphasized that how you feel about yourself is more important than anything.

"If you look in the mirror, and you are miserable day after day, and you can’t get past that, it really is up to you," she explained.

Griffin, 36, also confessed that she deeply respects celebrities who are open about the work they've gotten done.

"It means a lot to me, personally, as someone who struggled with body image. You scroll through Instagram, and, ‘Why does everyone look so much better? Why does she look thinner?’" she continued. "When people are honest that they had a little help, I think it helps a lot of people."

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