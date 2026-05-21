The View's Joy Behar Warns AI Could Destroy the Country — As Co-Host Sunny Hostin Begs Gen Z to Embrace the Controversial Technology

"I think people really think young people are all about AI," Whoopi Goldberg began. "I’m starting to believe they’re really not digging it."

Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed that it was a "hugely animating issue" among young voters. Backing up her point, she noted that recent generations have been told for years that they need to get a college degree and accept going to debt for decades, only to now hear "there are not going to be jobs available" once they're finished – especially amid the rise of AI.

"Commencement speakers basically saying, ‘You’re going to be written out by AI,’ that’s so scary to tell a young person. A more nuanced take would be, ‘AI is here to stay. Learn how to use it, but teach them why they are irreplaceable,’" she continued. "There are certain things AI cannot do. It cannot convey empathy. It cannot make judgment calls the way that human minds can. It cannot replicate creativity. It’s getting close. That’s the scary thing."