The View's Joy Behar Warns AI Could Destroy the Country — As Co-Host Sunny Hostin Begs Gen Z to Embrace the Controversial Technology
May 21 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
The View co-hosts sparred over the pros and cons of artificial intelligence after a viral clip showed a student getting booed for heaping praise on the controversial technology at a graduation ceremony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Thursday, May 21, episode of the morning chat-fest, Joy Behar hinted artificial intelligence could spell "destruction" for the country, as Sunny Hostin argued that younger generations should "embrace" it.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims AI Is a 'Hugely Animating' Voter Issue
"I think people really think young people are all about AI," Whoopi Goldberg began. "I’m starting to believe they’re really not digging it."
Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed that it was a "hugely animating issue" among young voters. Backing up her point, she noted that recent generations have been told for years that they need to get a college degree and accept going to debt for decades, only to now hear "there are not going to be jobs available" once they're finished – especially amid the rise of AI.
"Commencement speakers basically saying, ‘You’re going to be written out by AI,’ that’s so scary to tell a young person. A more nuanced take would be, ‘AI is here to stay. Learn how to use it, but teach them why they are irreplaceable,’" she continued. "There are certain things AI cannot do. It cannot convey empathy. It cannot make judgment calls the way that human minds can. It cannot replicate creativity. It’s getting close. That’s the scary thing."
Joy Behar Suggests AI Could Destroy Jobs
Behar also speculated on how AI could affect already-struggling job markets.
"I would like to know what the rulers of this country plan to do when 80 percent of the world is out of work?" she asked. "All I hear is destruction in this country. I don’t hear anything that sounds like they’re building us up."
'I Think Gen Z Should Embrace AI'
But Hostin had a slightly less bleak perspective than her co-host. Recalling a talk with tech mogul Bill Gates, she said he warned that AI was here to stay and younger generations should get with the program.
"I think Gen Z should embrace AI, but with structure," Hostin explained. "They have to have career survival. They’ll be able to use it, I think, to manage their careers. They’ll be able to use it to perhaps, when used properly, you can enhance skills. I don’t think it’s going to ever replace them, but they are going to have to learn how to [live with it]."
Not the Time or Place?
Sara Haines also pointed out that the audience may have booed AI in the viral video because they needed confirmation they were not fully replaceable on such an important day like a graduation ceremony.
"What they need is a day where you pump their sails and their souls full of why they are special and why there are things that will never replace them, in regard to not only their empathy, but emotional intelligence," she shared. "We still need people that know how to critically think."
"Those people need one day where we cheer them on, because they’re heading into a lot of other struggles," Haines added. "They don’t need to be told over and over in an inspirational speech, ‘By the way, you don’t matter.'"