Britney Spears' DUI Police Report Bombshell — Officers Found 'Empty Wine Glass and Unprescribed Pills' In 'Belligerent' Singer's Car Before Arrest 

The investigation began when an officer detailed that he repeatedly saw a car illegally cross into another lane. At the time, he did not know the driver was 44-year-old Spears.

“[The subject] continued to drive in the #2 lane and did not immediately react to my emergency lights. I activated the [police car's] siren to get the driver's attention,” the officer wrote, according to Us Weekly, which first obtained the report.

When the Toxic singer finally pulled over, the officer detected a “distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage” from inside the car.

Spears insisted she only had one champagne mimosa, seven hours earlier, and chided the officer: "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I'm an angel."