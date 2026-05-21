Britney Spears' DUI Police Report Bombshell — Officers Found 'Empty Wine Glass and Unprescribed Pills' In 'Belligerent' Singer's Car Before Arrest
May 21 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Britney Spears had an "empty wine glass" in the cupholder of her BMW, and a purse filled with "unprescribed pills" when she was pulled over in March and eventually arrested on DUI charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The just-released police report detailed a California Highway Patrol officer's interactions and observations with the pop superstar, who has been in and now out of rehab.
'I Could Probably Drink Four Bottles of Wine'
The investigation began when an officer detailed that he repeatedly saw a car illegally cross into another lane. At the time, he did not know the driver was 44-year-old Spears.
“[The subject] continued to drive in the #2 lane and did not immediately react to my emergency lights. I activated the [police car's] siren to get the driver's attention,” the officer wrote, according to Us Weekly, which first obtained the report.
When the Toxic singer finally pulled over, the officer detected a “distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage” from inside the car.
Spears insisted she only had one champagne mimosa, seven hours earlier, and chided the officer: "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I'm an angel."
An 'Odor of Alcohol' on Her Breath and Body
Spears did confess she had taken multiple prescription drugs that day – 200mg of anticonvulsant and mood stabilizer Lamictal, 40mg of antidepressant Prozac, and 2.5 mg of ADHD medication Adderall.
The officer wrote that he "located a brown purse that contained a bottle of pills labeled 'Adderall,' which were not prescribed to Spears."
He also "observed an empty wine glass in the cup holder between the front driver seat and passenger seat."
At first, Spears refused to get out of her car, telling the officer she had been "pranked and harassed in the past and did not want to exit."
After eventually getting out, the officer "detected the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person. Her speech was rapid and slurred, her gait was unsteady, and she was fidgeting with her fingers."
Britney Spears Offered Excuses to Avoid a Field Sobriety Test
The officer tried to perform a field sobriety test, but again was met with resistance, as the former Mouseketeer said she was not feeling well and gave multiple excuses for why she did not want to be judged.
"Spears related the lights were hurting her head and did not want to continue the test," the report noted. "Spears was unable or unwilling to follow my finger throughout the test."
It continued, "Spears continued to move her head throughout the test after being instructed to keep her head still. Spears related that she was blind in her left eye, but was able to see my finger."
She also reportedly gave the officer some major attitude, described as "drastic mood swings" during their interaction, which changed from "confrontational and agitated to flamboyant."
Spears was officially charged with driving under the influence on April 30, but she avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor under California's "wet reckless" law, since it was her first offense.
She's now required to complete a DUI class, pay fees and fines, and spend the next 12 months on probation.
In a statement at the time, her rep called for "help and support during this difficult time," before the star checked herself into rehab.
"This was an unfortunate and inexcusable incident," her manager, Cade Hudson, previously said. "Britney will take the right steps, comply with the law, and we hope this marks the start of long-overdue change in her life."