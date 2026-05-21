Hugh Jackman and New Girlfriend Sutton Foster Left 'Blindsided' by Shock Request from Actor's Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

RadarOnline.com can reveal Furness, 70, has asked to meet the couple to "clear the air", despite fears she was deeply hurt by Jackman, 57, and Foster, 51, attending the Met Gala together earlier this month.

Hugh Jackman and his girlfriend Sutton Foster have been left "blindsided" by a shock request from the actor's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness , according to new claims.

The insider claimed New York City was always Furness's "territory" over the years, and seeing Foster and Jackman showing off their new love has hit a sore spot.

The source told New Idea : "This isn’t about Deb being angry or wanting to read Sutton the riot act. It's about closure."

Fans fumed it was the "final blow" for Furness following her shock split from Jackman after 27 years of marriage . But it appears Furness is determined to keep things classy, as an insider claims she has no intention of sharing any anger towards the pair.

Furness found it tough seeing her ex-husband and new partner 'all over each other' at the Met Gala.

A source close to the new couple has revealed that Furness was "warned" the pair would be making an appearance together and showing off what’s rumored to be a giant engagement ring on Foster’s finger .

Jackman and Furness would regularly attend the event together over the years, with their last joint appearance being back in 2023 when they were all smiles on the red carpet.

"Watching Hugh and Sutton parade around the city, openly flaunting their romance and mingling with all the same people they used to socialize with as a couple, is incredibly painful and humiliating," shared the source. "It might be easier to take if Hugh and Sutton weren’t constantly all over each other."

Furness couldn't face seeing the couple at the Met Gala when she knew they would both be attending.

The insider explained: "Deb had been warned Hugh would be appearing with Sutton but it still felt like a knife to the heart seeing them there. This was her and Hugh's 'big night out' for the year and they were there side-by-side, just like Sutton is today, just four years ago."

"Last year when it looked like Hugh wanted to take Sutton, Deb indicated she might be going but simply couldn’t face it in the end," the insider noted. "Part of her hoped he might have gone solo again, so it adds an extra layer of hurt that Hugh’s so willing to pave over their historic nights out with new memories."

"Deb is doing well moving on from what was a deeply hurtful betrayal, but seeing Sutton smiling on the arm of Hugh hurts."