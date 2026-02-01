EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman Baby Shock — How A-Lister and His Lover Sutton Foster are Already Desperate to Start a Family

As readers know, the two met while co-starring in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, which premiered in late 2021. At the time, they were both married to other people, but rumors began spreading that their onstage chemistry had led to a romance offstage.

When the show finished its run, both separated from their partners, the 57-year-old X-Men alum from Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, and Foster, 50, from ex Ted Griffin.

Now that they're an official couple, "Hugh and Sutton are talking about adding to their family once they're married" by welcoming a child via adoption, the source said.

Both had adopted children with their previous spouses – Jackman and Furness welcomed son Oscar, 25, in 2000, and daughter Ava, 20, in 2005.