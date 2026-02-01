Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman Baby Shock — How A-Lister and His Lover Sutton Foster are Already Desperate to Start a Family

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are allegedly eager to start a family together amid growing baby plans.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Smitten Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman hope to add a baby to their nest once they're finally able to tie the knot, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Hugh and Sutton spent so long feeling like they couldn't live out loud, so now that they are finally a public couple, things are moving very quickly," an insider said. "They're full of excitement about all the next steps that they can finally take."

Broadway Romance Turned Real

hugh jackman sutton foster baby plans family
Source: MEGA

Sources said Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman are discussing adoption after tying the knot.

As readers know, the two met while co-starring in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, which premiered in late 2021. At the time, they were both married to other people, but rumors began spreading that their onstage chemistry had led to a romance offstage.

When the show finished its run, both separated from their partners, the 57-year-old X-Men alum from Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, and Foster, 50, from ex Ted Griffin.

Now that they're an official couple, "Hugh and Sutton are talking about adding to their family once they're married" by welcoming a child via adoption, the source said.

Both had adopted children with their previous spouses – Jackman and Furness welcomed son Oscar, 25, in 2000, and daughter Ava, 20, in 2005.

Stepdad Role Comes Naturally

The Broadway revival of 'The Music Man' is where Jackman and Foster first met in 2021.
Source: MEGA

After years of fertility struggles, the Younger star and Griffin adopted daughter Emily in 2017. Emily is only 8, "so Hugh's going to be playing stepdad in a big way," said the insider. "That isn't going to be a chore for him, he's still full of energy."

Since both have been through the adoption process before, it's natural that they consider that route to grow their family.

A source said: "Sutton is super traditional, so before they officially move in together, she wants a ring on her finger.

"Hugh wants that, too – he's chomping at the bit to make her his wife."

Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness and Ted Griffin are the former spouses from whom Jackman and Foster separated after the show ended.

The insider continued: "They're thinking about where they want to settle and what kind of home they want to build. They're looking at property outside of Manhattan so they can have more space.

"They're also considering getting a place in the multimillionaire Marvel movie staple's home country of Australia. "It's not like Hugh can't afford it."

