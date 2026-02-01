EXCLUSIVE: Amy Schumer Mercilessly Trolled Over Divorce 'Revenge Body' As She Makes Split With Chris Fisher Official

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old comedian has just confirmed her divorce from chef Chris Fischer , 45, in New York County court filings, weeks after publicly announcing their separation .

Unlucky-in-love Amy Schumer has found herself at the center of a familiar online backlash over her looks as she formally moved to end her marriage – with critics targeting her appearance even as she framed the moment as one of self-care rather than revenge.

Amy Schumer confirmed she filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

Schumer proudly posted images of her looking slimmer while packing for a trip, explaining in her caption: "My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip. And the last photo I'm on the trip. This year is about self-care and self-love. No makeup. No filter."

The filing followed a wave of social media attention sparked by bikini photographs Schumer shared on Instagram , where she documented a 50-pound weight loss and reflected on health, perimenopause and recovery after years of medical challenges.

Jennifer Coolidge exclaimed: "Wow! WOW WOW!! Go Amy!!! XO." And Jennifer Love Hewitt gushed: "Yess! Have always loved you! Happiness and self-love all the way!"

Paris Hilton reacted with a heart-eyes emoji to the post, while Courteney Cox wrote: "You are gorgeous Amy!"

She added: "Let's all appreciate our health our families our friends and have the best year of our lives. Moving forward with no regrets. Just love."

She addressed speculation by saying she lost weight to survive, not for revenge.

"If even this gets mocked, it shows she can't win no matter what she does."

"But being picked apart at a moment when she's simply trying to be honest about her body and her health feels particularly brutal.

Sources close to Schumer said the response illustrated a familiar double standard. One said: "She's used to gags about her looks, and shares them all the time in her stand-up.

Despite the praise, RadarOnline.com can reveal Amy has been hit by online trolls who have been far less kind.

She emphasized love and stability for her son after the split.

Schumer has been candid about her use of the GLP-1 medication Mounjaro to dump her extra timber, after earlier struggling with side effects from Ozempic.

In a since-deleted post, she addressed speculation about cosmetic procedures and motives behind her drive to lose weight, writing: "I don't get Botox or filler. I didn't lose 30lbs, I lost 50. Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive."

She added she'd been dealing with Cushing syndrome, a condition linked to elevated cortisol levels, alongside perimenopause.

The timing of the backlash coincides with Schumer's confirmation her seven-year marriage is officially ending.

Announcing the split initially on Instagram last month, she wrote: "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time."

The comic added: "Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever." She later joked the break-up was not because she "dropped some lbs" or because Fischer is a "hot James Beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail."

The couple shares a six-year-old son, Gene.

Another source said the reaction to Schumer's photos revealed more about public attitudes than her intentions.

"People want to frame this as her flaunting a 'revenge body' post-divorce." But Amy has been clear this is about survival, health and moving forward. The cruelty of the response only underlines how relentless the scrutiny on her body still is online."

Schumer, best known for films including Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, has continued to use humor to deflect attention.

On New Year's Eve, she joked about starting 2026 single by showing herself on social media crossing her eyes while eating spaghetti and asking fans: "Who's kissing this at midnight?"