Emmys

'Is She Okay?' 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Sparks Fan Concern After Lengthy Bizarre Rant at 2025 Emmy Awards

Photo of Jennifer Coolidge
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Coolidge sparked concern with her bizarre Emmy Awards presentation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2025, Published 9:43 p.m. ET

Jennifer Coolidge has sparked concern over her bizarre presentaton bit at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Viewers took to social media to express concern for the wacky White Lotus star as they struggled to find the humor in her sketch, which they branded "boring."

Jennifer Coolidge's Bizarre Three-minute Emmys Monologue

Photo of Jennifer Coolidge
Source: CBS

Viewers branded Coolidge's show presentation bit 'boring.'

Coolidge, 64, took the stage to present the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, but her presentation bit was anything but funny to viewers at home.

The Legally Blonde star used her time on stage to joke about everything from her Ozempic use to her group chat, but the nearly three-minute monologue was painful for those watching at home.

One X user commented: "Is Jennifer Coolidge okay? What the hell is this bit?"

Jennifer Coolidge Jokes About Ozempic On Stage

Photo of Jennifer Coolidge
Source: CBS

Social media users said they were 'tired' of the actress' 'meandering shtick.'

Prior to announcing Hacks' Jean Smart as this year's winner, Coolidge mocked her 2023 win in the same category.

She said: "I can tell you from experiencing winning this, It's not all it's cracked up to be. It's really not.

"I had gotten really close with my fellow nominees especially after I won but I'm pretty sure they removed me from the group chat.

"We were all supposed to go on a trip to Ibiza, and I found out that I wasn't included. And the only reason I knew that was because Elizabeth Debicki and I have the same Ozempic dealer, and you know, at least hers is working."

Social Media Users Slam Jennifer Coolidge

Photo of Jennifer Coolidge
Source: CBS

Viewers asked if anyone thought the Emmy winner was genuinely 'funny' after the skit.

While the show's audience chucked at Coolidge's long-winded speech, viewers at home struggled to stay engaged.

One social media user declared, "Jennifer Coolidge spoke for way too long," while a second commented, "I liked the opening, but I’m personally tired of the meandering Jennifer Coolidge shtick."

Another said: "Are there are people who genuinely find Jennifer Coolidge funny?"

A fourth added: "Why is it taking Jennifer Coolidge 5 years to announce the nominees?"

Photo of Jennifer Coolidge
Source: MEGA

Viewers complained about how long Coolidge's speech dragged on for.

Others echoed, "That was way too long of a bit by Jennifer Coolidge."

Overwhelming the reaction online was the speech was drawn out way too long – and even Coolidge's own fans felt the monologue failed to land correctly, as one X user commented: "I love her but man ……."

Meanwhile, Emmy winners were jokingly threatened with subtracting $1,000 from a baseline $100,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club if they didn't keep their acceptance speeches short.

One social media user said: "hey guys keep your speeches short or we’ll donate less money ha ha ha anyways Jennifer Coolidge you can ramble on for hours."

