'Is She Okay?' 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Sparks Fan Concern After Lengthy Bizarre Rant at 2025 Emmy Awards

Viewers took to social media to express concern for the wacky White Lotus star as they struggled to find the humor in her sketch, which they branded "boring."

Jennifer Coolidge has sparked concern over her bizarre presentaton bit at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One X user commented: "Is Jennifer Coolidge okay? What the hell is this bit?"

The Legally Blonde star used her time on stage to joke about everything from her Ozempic use to her group chat, but the nearly three-minute monologue was painful for those watching at home.

Coolidge, 64, took the stage to present the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, but her presentation bit was anything but funny to viewers at home.

Social media users said they were 'tired' of the actress' 'meandering shtick.'

Prior to announcing Hacks' Jean Smart as this year's winner, Coolidge mocked her 2023 win in the same category.

She said: "I can tell you from experiencing winning this, It's not all it's cracked up to be. It's really not.

"I had gotten really close with my fellow nominees especially after I won but I'm pretty sure they removed me from the group chat.

"We were all supposed to go on a trip to Ibiza, and I found out that I wasn't included. And the only reason I knew that was because Elizabeth Debicki and I have the same Ozempic dealer, and you know, at least hers is working."