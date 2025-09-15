Too Soon? Emmy's Host Nate Bargatze Awkwardly Mocks Late Night Legend Stephen Colbert's Firing From 'Caucasian Broadcast System'

Bargatze was joined by Saturday Night Live cast members Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson and Bowen Yang to revive his hit George Washington skit for the opening monologue at the Emmy Awards.

The comedian acted as Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of the television, explaining what the technology would be like. He noted there would be, "Networks like Telemundo, for Spanish speakers. And BET: Black Entertainment Television."

After laying out his vision for television's future, Bargatze was asked, "Will there be a network for white people, sir?"

He fired back: "Why CBS of course. The Caucasian broadcast system."