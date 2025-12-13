It's Over: Amy Schumer Announces Split From Husband Chris Fischer — After Months of Trouble in Paradise Rumors Fueled by Drastic Weight Loss
Dec. 12 2025, Published 9:30 p.m. ET
Amy Schumer has announced she is calling it quits with husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, December 12th, the actress posted a message on Instagram confirming the rumors.
It's Over!
The actress wrote via Instagram: "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.
"We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. Blah blah blah not becisse (sic) I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket (sic) and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.
"Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."
Schumer and Fischer started dating in 2017 after being introduced by his sister, who worked as Schumer's personal assistant.
The two married just five months later and have one child together, a 6-year-old son named Gene.
'That's A Divorce Body!'
For the last few months, Schumer's shocking weight loss has been fueling divorce speculation.
In early December, the Trainwreck actress posted a series of photos posing in a beige Valentino mini-dress with a noticeably thinner figure.
After she posted the snaps, a source who claims they have been close to the actress for years told Radar: "She's getting divorced, full stop.
"She's said, 'I got this new body and I'm finally feeling like myself again.' From what she's shared, she's getting ready to date. That's why people around her are calling it a divorce body."
The insider, who claims Schumer voiced doubts about the relationship for months to her inner circle, added: "The weight loss is part of taking control. She's just said, 'I'm not hiding anymore.'"
A second friend, who described Schumer as "torn but determined," said she has been confiding about her relationship trouble.
"She thinks she and Chris are different people now and she means it," they claimed. "She's focused on work and on feeling strong – emotionally and physically."
Recent Statements Regarding The Marriage
As fans continued to speculate on the status of the marriage, Schumer revealed where they stood as a couple in early December.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote: "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris, has nothing to do with weight loss or autism. Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best."
The actress has been very open about her weight loss journey, even revealing she has used Ozempic and Mounjaro.
She also admitted how comments on social media about her "moon face" caused her to seek medical attention during an interview on Call Her Daddy.
Schumer explained: "So I got these was getting these steroid injections, and so it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome, which I wouldn't have known if the internet hadn't come for me so hard."