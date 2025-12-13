The actress wrote via Instagram: "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.

"We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. Blah blah blah not becisse (sic) I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket (sic) and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.

"Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

Schumer and Fischer started dating in 2017 after being introduced by his sister, who worked as Schumer's personal assistant.

The two married just five months later and have one child together, a 6-year-old son named Gene.