Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Amy Schumer

It's Over: Amy Schumer Announces Split From Husband Chris Fischer — After Months of Trouble in Paradise Rumors Fueled by Drastic Weight Loss

On Friday, December 12th, the actress posted a message on Instagram confirming the rumors.
Source: MEGA

On Friday, December 12th, the actress posted a message on Instagram confirming the rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 12 2025, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Amy Schumer has announced she is calling it quits with husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, December 12th, the actress posted a message on Instagram confirming the rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

It's Over!

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The two share one son together, Gene.
Source: MEGA

The two share one son together, Gene.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress wrote via Instagram: "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.

"We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. Blah blah blah not becisse (sic) I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket (sic) and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.

"Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

Schumer and Fischer started dating in 2017 after being introduced by his sister, who worked as Schumer's personal assistant.

The two married just five months later and have one child together, a 6-year-old son named Gene.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'That's A Divorce Body!'

The star has spoken openly about using the GLP-1 drug Mounjaro.
Source: @amyschumer/instagram

The star's weight loss sparked rumors their marriage was in trouble.

Article continues below advertisement

For the last few months, Schumer's shocking weight loss has been fueling divorce speculation.

In early December, the Trainwreck actress posted a series of photos posing in a beige Valentino mini-dress with a noticeably thinner figure.

After she posted the snaps, a source who claims they have been close to the actress for years told Radar: "She's getting divorced, full stop.

"She's said, 'I got this new body and I'm finally feeling like myself again.' From what she's shared, she's getting ready to date. That's why people around her are calling it a divorce body."

The insider, who claims Schumer voiced doubts about the relationship for months to her inner circle, added: "The weight loss is part of taking control. She's just said, 'I'm not hiding anymore.'"

A second friend, who described Schumer as "torn but determined," said she has been confiding about her relationship trouble.

"She thinks she and Chris are different people now and she means it," they claimed. "She's focused on work and on feeling strong – emotionally and physically."

Article continues below advertisement

Recent Statements Regarding The Marriage

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Fresh Heartache as Ex Keith Urban Embarks on 'Oat-Sowing' Dating 'Regime'

Photo of Taylor Swift

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Wedding Dress Secrets Revealed — Including the Front-Runner for 'Nuptials of the Century' Design Commission

The actress addressed speculation earlier this month and gushed over how he's the 'best.'
Source: MEGA

The actress addressed speculation earlier this month and gushed over how he's the 'best.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans continued to speculate on the status of the marriage, Schumer revealed where they stood as a couple in early December.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote: "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris, has nothing to do with weight loss or autism. Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best."

The actress has been very open about her weight loss journey, even revealing she has used Ozempic and Mounjaro.

She also admitted how comments on social media about her "moon face" caused her to seek medical attention during an interview on Call Her Daddy.

Schumer explained: "So I got these was getting these steroid injections, and so it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome, which I wouldn't have known if the internet hadn't come for me so hard."

Schumer and Fischer began dating in 2017 after being introduced by his sister
Source: @amyschumer/instagram

Schumer and Fischer began dating in 2017 after being introduced by his sister.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.