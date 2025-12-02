EXCLUSIVE: Truth Behind Amy Schumer's New Slimmed-Down Physique Revealed — 'That's a Divorce Body!'

Schumer, who is 5ft7in, has spoken openly about using the GLP-1 drug Mounjaro after what she described as a "horrible experience" with Ozempic in 2022.

Her husband of seven years, 45-year-old chef Chris Fischer, and their 6-year-old son, Gene, were not visible in the curated shoot – and followers quickly noticed she was once again not wearing her wedding band.

"She's getting divorced, full stop," a source who says they have been close to Schumer for years said.

"She's said, 'I got this new body and I'm finally feeling like myself again.' From what she's shared, she's getting ready to date. That's why people around her are calling it a divorce body."