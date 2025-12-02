EXCLUSIVE: Truth Behind Amy Schumer's New Slimmed-Down Physique Revealed — 'That's a Divorce Body!'
Dec. 2 2025, Published 2:14 p.m. ET
Amy Schumer's unveiling of her dramatically slimmed-down figure in a glossy new Instagram post has prompted sources to tell RadarOnline.com the comedienne is secretly preparing to end her marriage – and gearing up to re-enter the dating world.
The Trainwreck star, 44, who lives between Brooklyn and New Orleans, recently posted a series of photos taken inside her home, showing off a beige Valentino mini-dress, sculpted make-up and a noticeably leaner frame.
Body Transformation Triggering Split Rumors
Schumer, who is 5ft7in, has spoken openly about using the GLP-1 drug Mounjaro after what she described as a "horrible experience" with Ozempic in 2022.
Her husband of seven years, 45-year-old chef Chris Fischer, and their 6-year-old son, Gene, were not visible in the curated shoot – and followers quickly noticed she was once again not wearing her wedding band.
"She's getting divorced, full stop," a source who says they have been close to Schumer for years said.
"She's said, 'I got this new body and I'm finally feeling like myself again.' From what she's shared, she's getting ready to date. That's why people around her are calling it a divorce body."
Preparing For Her Next Chapter
The insider, who claims Schumer has privately voiced doubts about the marriage for months, added: "The weight loss is part of taking control. She's just said, 'I'm not hiding anymore.'"
Schumer's transformation has been months in the making.
She underwent liposuction in 2022 and has since leaned heavily on a team that includes make-up artist Gita Bass, aesthetician Georgia Louise and hairstylist Jae Manuel Cardenas.
Stylist Brenda Tolentino selected the micro-dress for her new Instagram shoot.
Schumer captioned the post: "Trying to go to the party but someone won't go to bed."
Yet it was the absence of Fischer – long a quiet presence in Schumer's public life – that has stirred speculation about the state of their marriage.
"Chris is barely staying at the house now," the same source said, adding the couple have recently put two properties on the market. "Amy is saying, 'It's basically done.' She's cleared almost everything off Instagram. She's getting ready for the next chapter."
Confiding In A Tight Circle
A second friend, who described Schumer as "torn but determined," said she has been confiding in a tight circle about her relationship's decline.
"She thinks she and Chris are different people now and she means it," they said. "She's focused on work and on feeling strong – emotionally and physically."
Still, Schumer has occasionally pushed back on the rumors about her relationship.
Before recently wiping her Instagram grid, she posted a fleeting reassurance that "Chris and I are still married" while praising the Hulu series All's Fair, a comedy about divorce attorneys.
But those close to her insist the split is already underway.
A friend added: "She has said, 'I'm trying to do this quietly.' She's absolutely moving toward divorce. She's transformed her body and her mindset, and she's done with the marriage.
"Chris is barely around anymore. They've put both their Brooklyn and New Orleans places on the market, and she wiped him – and then everything else – from her Instagram. She's expected to file soon. It's basically finished."
Work Thrives As Home Shifts
Schumer and Fischer began dating in 2017 after being introduced by his sister, who worked as Schumer's personal assistant.
They married just five months later.
Fischer, who has spoken publicly about his Asperger's Syndrome, shares parenting duties with Schumer and their longtime nanny, Jane.
The couple also has three frozen embryos and had previously discussed using a surrogate to give Gene a sibling.
Professionally, Schumer's career is still soaring.
She is set to serve as producer and script editor on Yadin Gellman's romantic comedy Now More Than Ever, and continues to develop projects following a career that began with her breakout routines on NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2007.