Britney Spears' Chilling DUI 911 Calls Revealed — Panicked Drivers Beg Cops to Help 'Erratic' Singer After She Nearly 'Sideswiped' Multiple Vehicles
May 21 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Frightened motorists told 911 operators Britney Spears was "driving erratically" and nearly "sideswiped" several vehicles before she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on March 4, RadarOnline.com can report.
Multiple callers shared their concerns for other drivers, as the pop star was seen swerving through traffic.
Harrowing 911 Calls
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, California Highway Patrol officers pulled the 44-year-old over in Ventura after she was spotted driving erratically at a high speed.
In 911 audio obtained by Radar, callers described "following behind" her car, not knowing Spears was the driver, only that something did not seem right.
"I'm reporting an erratic driving person," one caller said with a bit of a scoff, before describing Spears' BMW, headed northbound on the 101 freeway.
Spears Was making 'Erratic Moves'
The caller noted that the car was swerving "in and out of lanes" while "erratically slamming on the brakes," causing it to have "almost sideswiped a couple vehicles" at a high speed.
"I'm just worried that they're going to crash into somebody," the driver stressed, before suddenly shouting out at what sounded like one of those "erratic moves" he had mentioned.
The dispatcher told the caller to "maintain a safe distance," and not to "follow the vehicle" before ending the call.
Rumors of a Relapse
Spears was officially charged with driving under the influence on April 30, but she avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor under California's "wet reckless" law, since it was her first offense. She's now required to complete a DUI class, pay fees and fines, and spend the next 12 months on probation.
She also briefly attended rehab, but had fans worried after a wild night out on May 14, that started with a trip to the Wines of the World liquor store in Sherman Oaks and buying a canned beverage, before heading to the nearby Blue Dog Tavern for dinner.
Diners at the restaurant claimed she started "barking" during dinner conversations, with one eyewitness describing the scene as "chaotic" and "kind of sad."
Spears was also reportedly walking with a knife near other tables and attempted to light a cigarette inside the restaurant near the door.
However, the singer's team claimed the situation was "completely blown out of proportion."
"Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard," Spears' rep shared. "She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half."
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Friends Are Worried
Now, Radar has learned people in the pop princesses' inner circle are worried her rehab stint was way too short and that she needs much more intensive help than her sentence requires.
"Everyone wants to give her the benefit of the doubt but the fact she checked out of rehab after less than a three-week stay doesn't bode well from a lot of people's perspectives," said an insider.
"Her issues with anxiety and substance abuse problems are so severe that it's laughable for her to claim she's magically on track after such a short stint," added the source. "Anyone with her issues needs a bare minimum of 30 days' treatment, usually 60 or ideally a full 90 to learn the tools that are needed for a full reset."
The insider summarized: "She desperately needs to take this path to sobriety seriously and such a short stint of treatment is by no means enough."