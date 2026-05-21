Britney Spears' Chilling DUI 911 Calls Revealed — Panicked Drivers Beg Cops to Help 'Erratic' Singer After She Nearly 'Sideswiped' Multiple Vehicles

Spears was officially charged with driving under the influence on April 30, but she avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor under California's "wet reckless" law, since it was her first offense. She's now required to complete a DUI class, pay fees and fines, and spend the next 12 months on probation.

She also briefly attended rehab, but had fans worried after a wild night out on May 14, that started with a trip to the Wines of the World liquor store in Sherman Oaks and buying a canned beverage, before heading to the nearby Blue Dog Tavern for dinner.

Diners at the restaurant claimed she started "barking" during dinner conversations, with one eyewitness describing the scene as "chaotic" and "kind of sad."

Spears was also reportedly walking with a knife near other tables and attempted to light a cigarette inside the restaurant near the door.

However, the singer's team claimed the situation was "completely blown out of proportion."

"Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard," Spears' rep shared. "She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half."