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EXCLUSIVE: Why Donald Trump's MAGA 'Celebrity Fixer' Is Fuming Over 'Cynical' Claims World Famous Singer Is Only Backing the Prez to Get 'Relatives Out of Jail'

Split photo of Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump
Source: Mega

A Trump insider blasted claims that Nicki Minaj’s support for him was tied to family favors.

May 21 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump's "MAGA Celebrity Whisperer" Alex Bruesewitz has furiously rejected claims rapper Nicki Minaj only aligned herself with right-wing politics to help relatives facing criminal convictions.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the fixer has now blasted critics for spreading what he called a "disgusting and disgraceful smear" about the 43-year-old performer's motives for backing the Republican President.

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Nicki Minaj Face Smear Row Explodes Online

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Photo of Nicki Minaj
Source: Mega

Nicki Minaj faced accusations that her support for Trump is 'transactional'.

The row erupted after Linda Perry suggested Minaj's growing support for Trump was transactional, claiming the outspoken rapper "wanted something from The Office."

Bruesewitz, a former Trump campaign official who helped strengthen ties between the administration and celebrity supporters during the 2024 election cycle, has pushed back online and in interviews, insisting the Grammy-nominated rapper had never once sought political favors.

The controversy has reignited scrutiny over Minaj's gradual shift from occasional Trump critic to one of the most high-profile entertainers orbiting the MAGA movement.

"This is a disgusting and disgraceful smear that every Democrat and Trump critic is spreading about Nicki Minaj," Bruesewitz ranted on X after Perry's comments gained traction online.

He also seethed: "Nicki has never once asked the President for anything. She has only offered assistance and support.

"The insinuation that she's looking for anything in return is total garbage."

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Intel Denies Secret Trump Pardon Deal

Photo of Alex Bruesewitz
Source: @TMZ/X;@alexbruesewitz/X

Alex Bruesewitz blasted critics on X after the comments gained traction.

Bruesewitz has also denied suggestions presidential pardons for Minaj's relatives had ever been discussed.

He said in a recent interview pardons for Minaj's family members have "never been brought up or even referenced by her or anybody."

The speculation over Minaj suddenly coming out of the closet as one of MAGA's most unlikely poster girls stems partly from the legal troubles surrounding members of Minaj's family.

Her brother is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for child rape, while her husband previously served prison time over the attempted rape of a minor and has more recently been under house arrest and probation.

White House officials are said to have noted Trump's presidential pardon powers would not apply to the state conviction involving Minaj's brother.

Friends and associates said Minaj had quietly leaned conservative long before publicly engaging with Trumpworld figures, despite accusations from critics her move is being "cynically" driven by a long-term plan to beg Trump to hand her relatives pardons.

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Star Faced Backlash After Vaccine Post

Photo of Nicki Minaj
Source: Mega

The rapper boasted about voting for Mitt Romney in a 2012 track.

In her 2012 track Mercy, the rapper boasted: "I'm a Republican voting for Mitt Romney / You lazy b------ is f------ up the economy."

A year later, she referenced Trump positively in another song while comparing luxury hotels.

During Trump's first administration, Minaj joined other entertainment figures in criticizing policies, including family separations at the southern border.

But the COVID pandemic marked a turning point in her relationship with mainstream liberal politics after she faced backlash for sharing a story about vaccine side effects involving a cousin's friend in Trinidad, despite global outrage about the spread of conspiracy theories online during the worldwide virus crisis.

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Photo of Amber Rose
Source: Mega

Model Amber Rose connected the rapper with senior MAGA operatives.

The rapper's eventual introduction to senior MAGA operatives reportedly came through model Amber Rose, who connected Minaj with Bruesewitz and top Trump adviser James Blair during the 2024 campaign.

A source familiar with the outreach effort told us Trump aides believed endorsements from Black celebrities could create a "permission structure" for skeptical voters considering backing Trump.

Minaj is understood to have spoken directly with Trump by phone shortly before the election to privately express support for his re-election campaign, although advisers within her management team allegedly warned a public endorsement could damage her commercial interests.

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