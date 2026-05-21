EXCLUSIVE: Why Donald Trump's MAGA 'Celebrity Fixer' Is Fuming Over 'Cynical' Claims World Famous Singer Is Only Backing the Prez to Get 'Relatives Out of Jail'

The row erupted after Linda Perry suggested Minaj's growing support for Trump was transactional, claiming the outspoken rapper "wanted something from The Office."

Bruesewitz, a former Trump campaign official who helped strengthen ties between the administration and celebrity supporters during the 2024 election cycle, has pushed back online and in interviews, insisting the Grammy-nominated rapper had never once sought political favors.

The controversy has reignited scrutiny over Minaj's gradual shift from occasional Trump critic to one of the most high-profile entertainers orbiting the MAGA movement.

"This is a disgusting and disgraceful smear that every Democrat and Trump critic is spreading about Nicki Minaj," Bruesewitz ranted on X after Perry's comments gained traction online.

He also seethed: "Nicki has never once asked the President for anything. She has only offered assistance and support.

"The insinuation that she's looking for anything in return is total garbage."