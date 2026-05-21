EXCLUSIVE: New Meghan Markle 'Hypocrisy' Crisis Erupts — Why Duchess' Latest Social Media Post Featuring Daughter Has Sparked Most Savage Takedowns Yet of Mom-of-Two
May 21 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been accused of hypocrisy after posting a photograph featuring Princess Lilibet hours before delivering an emotional speech in Switzerland about protecting children from the dangers of social media and online harm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex appeared at Geneva's Place des Nations on Monday, May 18, to open The Lost Screen Memorial – an installation organized by Archewell Philanthropies alongside the World Health Organization.
Slammed Over Lilibet Photo Post
The memorial featured 50 illuminated lightboxes displaying lock-screen images of children who lost their lives following online violence or digital harm. Markle joined WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as well as ministers, global health officials, and affected families to discuss online safety for young people.
However, criticism quickly erupted online after social media users noticed Markle had uploaded a personal photograph featuring four-year-old daughter Lilibet shortly before taking the stage.
One royal commentator told us: "Critics immediately seized on the contradiction because Meghan was publicly condemning the dangers of exposing children online while simultaneously sharing intimate family content involving her own daughter. For some observers, it completely overshadowed the message she was trying to deliver in Geneva."
Another insider familiar with public reaction surrounding the Sussexes said: "There is growing frustration among Meghan's critics who believe she frequently speaks about privacy and protecting children while still strategically using carefully curated family moments online. The backlash was especially fierce this time because the timing made the contrast impossible to ignore."
Star Criticized Over Luxury Closet Photo
The controversy intensified after journalist Tom Sykes criticized Markle's Instagram post featuring Princess Lilibet.
Shared hours before the Geneva event, the image showed the young princess sitting beside Meghan's feet surrounded by clothing inside what appeared to be a walk-in wardrobe.
Writing on Substack, Sykes accused Markle of undermining her own message. He said: "Yes, a woman who is about to stand alongside the world's most senior public health official and talk about the measurable and preventable harms of exposing children to social media has just – voluntarily, for no apparent reason other than self-promotion – exposed her own child to social media."
Sykes also drew attention to the luxurious surroundings visible in the image, describing the wardrobe contents as appearing to contain "billion dollars' worth" of clothing.
Mockery Over Small Crowd at Geneva Speech
During her appearance in Switzerland, Markle delivered a heartfelt speech about the emotional devastation caused by online abuse and exploitation.
Standing beside the illuminated memorial, she said: "Behind me stands The Lost Screen Memorial. Not statistics. Not avatars. Not data points. Children. Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure. A child whose laughter once filled a kitchen. Whose shoes once waited by a front door. Whose future once felt limitless."
Photographs from the event appeared to show relatively small crowds gathered around the memorial, prompting mocking reactions online from some social media users.
One person on X described Meghan as "poor thing" because of the turnout, while another wrote: "Can you imagine flying all the way to Switzerland, and that is the size of the crowd."
A third user commented: "They look more like passers-by."
The Battle Between Privacy and Publicity
Markle and her husband Prince Harry, 41, have repeatedly spoken about their concerns surrounding online safety and the impact social media can have on children's mental health.
The duke did not accompany Markle to Geneva but has previously supported Archewell campaigns focused on digital wellbeing and cyberbullying.
The duchess' appearance in Geneva forms part of the Sussexes' increasingly prominent international advocacy work since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California.
Through Archewell, Meghan and Harry have focused heavily on issues including online safety, misinformation, mental health, and digital responsibility.
The debate surrounding Markle's latest post also reflects the continuing tension around how the Sussexes balance privacy with public visibility.
While the couple have fiercely criticized media intrusion into their family life, they have also periodically shared curated photographs and videos featuring Archie, seven, and Lilibet across documentaries, interviews and social media campaigns.