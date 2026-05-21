EXCLUSIVE: New Meghan Markle 'Hypocrisy' Crisis Erupts — Why Duchess' Latest Social Media Post Featuring Daughter Has Sparked Most Savage Takedowns Yet of Mom-of-Two

The memorial featured 50 illuminated lightboxes displaying lock-screen images of children who lost their lives following online violence or digital harm. Markle joined WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as well as ministers, global health officials, and affected families to discuss online safety for young people.

However, criticism quickly erupted online after social media users noticed Markle had uploaded a personal photograph featuring four-year-old daughter Lilibet shortly before taking the stage.

One royal commentator told us: "Critics immediately seized on the contradiction because Meghan was publicly condemning the dangers of exposing children online while simultaneously sharing intimate family content involving her own daughter. For some observers, it completely overshadowed the message she was trying to deliver in Geneva."

Another insider familiar with public reaction surrounding the Sussexes said: "There is growing frustration among Meghan's critics who believe she frequently speaks about privacy and protecting children while still strategically using carefully curated family moments online. The backlash was especially fierce this time because the timing made the contrast impossible to ignore."