EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle 'Rendered Royal Family Speechless' With 'Shocking' Wedding Day Speech
May 21 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to have left senior royals stunned with an emotional wedding speech which broke with royal tradition and hinted at the personal sacrifices she felt she had already made after marrying Prince Harry eight years ago.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex married Harry, 41, at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018 in a globally televised ceremony watched by millions.
Royal Family 'Caught Off Guard'
After the formal service, guests attended a lunchtime reception before traveling to an evening celebration hosted by King Charles, now 77, at Frogmore House.
The private party reportedly featured "dirty burgers", candyfloss, and themed cocktails, including one called "When Harry Met Meghan" – a playful nod to the late Rob Reiner movie, When Harry Met Sally.
But according to royal insiders and later accounts from biographers, Markle decided to stand up and speak publicly during the reception that truly shocked sections of the royal household.
A royal source told us, "There were definitely members of the family who were caught off guard because royal brides traditionally do not take center stage with personal speeches like that. Meghan approached it in a very Hollywood and very American way, which some people admired and others found genuinely startling."
'You Could Hear a Pin Drop in the Room'
Another insider familiar with the reception said, "You could feel the atmosphere change in the room once she began speaking. Some guests thought it was touching and refreshingly modern, while others viewed it as a dramatic break from centuries of royal convention. It absolutely rendered parts of the family speechless."
According to royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in Finding Freedom, Markle's remarks during her wedding speech subtly referenced the feeling she had lost her public voice after entering royal life.
The authors wrote: "A first for a royal bride, the move reinforced the idea that this American was no typical duchess."
A close confidante quoted in the book said about the atmosphere this created: "You could literally hear a pin drop."
Meghan Markle Relates to 'The Little Mermaid' Voice Loss
The source added: "For her to have been quiet for as long as she had, and then have this really safe space where she could give these heartfelt remarks, it was a really special moment."
The confidante continued: "She spent so many years, whether on campus, on TV, or advocating for women to be empowered, speaking out. And she's respected that. She does have a lot of respect for the family and the institution that she has joined. But it's just a different way of living. We'd missed hearing her speak."
Years later, Markle revisited the subject during her widely discussed interview with Oprah Winfrey, comparing her royal experience to Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid.
Markle recalled watching the animated film at Nottingham Cottage inside Kensington Palace and realizing how deeply she related to the story.
She told Oprah, "Now, who as an adult really watches The Little Mermaid? But it came on, and I was like, 'Well, I'm just here all the time, so I may as well watch this.'"
She continued: "And I went, 'Oh my God, she falls in love with a prince and because of that she has to lose her voice.' But by the end, she gets her voice back."
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The Modern Fairytale Wedding Speech Revealed
In Markle and Harry's 2022 Netflix documentary series, the ex-Suits actress publicly read portions of her wedding speech for the first time while seated beside her husband.
Recalling the opening, she said it "got a big laugh" from guests before reading: "Onto the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight. First of all, it's been a while."
Markle then described their relationship as "a modern fairytale," recounting their first meeting in London on July 3, 2016, their early dates, and their trip to Botswana before concluding with a tribute to Harry.
She said: "I appreciate, respect, and honor you, my treasure, for the family we will create. And our love story that will last forever. So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins. And the everlasting knowing that, above all, love wins."