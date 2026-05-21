EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle 'Rendered Royal Family Speechless' With 'Shocking' Wedding Day Speech

The source added: "For her to have been quiet for as long as she had, and then have this really safe space where she could give these heartfelt remarks, it was a really special moment."

The confidante continued: "She spent so many years, whether on campus, on TV, or advocating for women to be empowered, speaking out. And she's respected that. She does have a lot of respect for the family and the institution that she has joined. But it's just a different way of living. We'd missed hearing her speak."

Years later, Markle revisited the subject during her widely discussed interview with Oprah Winfrey, comparing her royal experience to Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Markle recalled watching the animated film at Nottingham Cottage inside Kensington Palace and realizing how deeply she related to the story.

She told Oprah, "Now, who as an adult really watches The Little Mermaid? But it came on, and I was like, 'Well, I'm just here all the time, so I may as well watch this.'"

She continued: "And I went, 'Oh my God, she falls in love with a prince and because of that she has to lose her voice.' But by the end, she gets her voice back."